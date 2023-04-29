Sometimes, 9 is fine

Nine-year-old Eliana Stone of Litchfield Township shot her first turkey during Pennsylvania’s one-day youth turkey hunt April 22. The gobbler weighed 17 pounds and had a 9.5-inch beard.

 Review Photo/STEVE PIATT

When I was growing up – and there remains today considerable debate as to whether I actually have – turning 12 years of age was a big deal for me and many of my friends. It meant we were old enough to become hunters and join the ranks of Pennsylvania’s orange-clad army, which at that time topped one million.

That said, I also like the Keystone State’s mentored hunting program, which these days allows adult mentors to head afield with youths of any age – as well as adults who have no hunting experience – under certain guidelines in an effort to replenish the ranks of hunters. More of us are aging out of the sport than entering it, and at least in the case of white-tailed deer, hunters are the chief management tool in keeping the population in check.