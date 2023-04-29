Sometimes, 9 is fine

When I was growing up – and there remains today considerable debate as to whether I actually have – turning 12 years of age was a big deal for me and many of my friends. It meant we were old enough to become hunters and join the ranks of Pennsylvania’s orange-clad army, which at that time topped one million.
That said, I also like the Keystone State’s mentored hunting program, which these days allows adult mentors to head afield with youths of any age – as well as adults who have no hunting experience – under certain guidelines in an effort to replenish the ranks of hunters. More of us are aging out of the sport than entering it, and at least in the case of white-tailed deer, hunters are the chief management tool in keeping the population in check.
I’ve taken a couple nine-year-olds turkey and deer hunting in recent years, but only if I felt certain they were ready to hunt on a number of levels. It’s about much more than pulling a trigger. This isn’t a video game, and youngsters need to understand the concept of life and death and what it means to harvest a deer or turkey.
This year, nine-year-old Eliana Stone was ready to see what it’s all about. It helped that she lives on a hobby farm in Litchfield with her dad and mom (Heath and Jenny) and has raised hogs, turkeys and chickens and watched them sent off to the butcher. Too, her parents are getting into the hunting game, with a few deer and turkeys already to show for their efforts.
And Eliana had been talking about wanting to hunt for a couple years. Some range time with a .22 and, later, a .410 that would serve as her turkey gun set the stage for her first trip afield during Pennsylvania’s one-day youth turkey hunt April 22.
I took it as a good sign when Eliana even got up early one morning to tag along on a pre-season scouting mission, where we listened to gobbling birds, watched several out in fields, and talked about what may happen during her hunt. Her busy kids’ schedule of Tae Kwon Do, 4-H, home school and other activities allowed for the morning hunt, and I wasn’t surprised when Eliana and her mom showed up at the house well before 5 a.m., ready to head afield into a blind we set up a day earlier.
I wanted to show her what it was all about, complete with a little frustration, discomfort, maybe even disappointment. But let’s be honest here: I was praying we could get a tom – even a yearling jake – in front of her for a shot opportunity.
While some youth turkey hunt days have been met with downright wicked weather over the years, the morning dawned calm and even pleasant. And among the awakening serenade was gobbling turkeys in a couple different directions.
I tried to keep everyone’s emotions in check. In turkey hunting, a lot more can go wrong than goes right. But it didn’t take long before my series of soft yelps was met with a couple booming gobbles that told us one thing: they’re coming.
Make no mistake: even after 50 years of hunting spring gobblers, my excitement hasn’t waned. I was aware of the possibilities over the next few minutes after a pair of hens and two strutting longbeards entered the field, but I was forced to pull myself together and guide Eliana toward a shot opportunity with a running commentary.
Eliana knew exactly what that meant. During our shooting sessions with the single-shot .410, I repeatedly told her she wanted to put the red dot on the red neck of the turkey.
When the birds finally closed in on the decoy, it still wasn’t a done deal. Things can happen at the moment of truth; these birds are capable of making the most seasoned hunter unravel. We had to make sure the hens were clear of the shot, and that the strutting toms weren’t lined up in a manner that both would fall.
Eliana trembled like any good turkey hunter would tremble, but when the moment of truth arrived I had one final piece of advice.
The 20-yard shot was true, the bird folded, and our blind exploded in celebration. I had no idea at the time Jenny was filming the action on her cellphone, her video efforts impressing the turkey-hunting fraternity on Facebook. Pictures taken, the traditional celebratory breakfast at Sam’s in downtown Athens (at Becky’s in Waverly for my New York hunters) allowed Eliana to receive congratulations from other diners.
It was a memory that will last forever, and her 17-pound gobbler will provide several meals, with the tail fan and 9 1/2-inch beard ultimately mounted on her wall to remind her of the start of her hunting life.
Eliana was ready, and Pennsylvania’s mentored hunting program allowed it to happen.
