TROY – Under a full moon on the night before Halloween, the goblins and ghosts came out for some trickery as South Williamsport defeated Troy 35-18 in an emotional slugfest.
The opening kickoff seemed to be an omen as the Trojans’ Clayton Smith fumbled and Austin Bowersox recovered for the Mountaineers, but the away squad couldn’t move the ball and, after a 12- yard punt, Troy to over on their own 36-yard line.
Troy kept the ball on the ground with Caleb Binford and Damien Landon and, aided by a personal foul on South Williamsport, moved downfield with Binford carrying the ball on the three final plays for 21 yards. He scored from a yard out for an early 6-0 lead.
The Mountaineers took the lead two plays later when Zack Miller darted up the away sideline for a 79-yard score. Cameron Greenaway added the PAT.
The Trojans rebounded, scoring six plays later with Binford rushing for 18 yards and 11 yards on the last two plays of the drive for a 12-7 lead.
The lead didn’t last long as the Mountaineers’ Clayton Swarthout raced 77-yard on the kickoff for a score and 14-12 lead.
Troy failed to score on their next possession, but Landon’s punt pinned South Williamsport on the six. After a short punt, the Trojans took over on the Mountaineers’ 33-yard line.
Workhorse Landon carried the ball three successive times for 26 yards on the following series, moving the ball into the red zone. Facing a fourth-and-one at the five, Dom Ayers called his own number and picked up the first down. Binford scored his third touchdown of the half on the next play from the four for a 18-14 halftime lead.
South Williamsport turned the tide by marching downfield in their initial possession of the second half, sparked by runs of 10 and 27 yards from Miller. Facing a third-and-eight at the eight, Miller managed a one-yard gain, but a dead ball personal foul call on Troy moved the ball to the four. The Mountaineers handed off to Miller on fourth down and the senior scored, diving just inside the away side pylon for the score. Greenaway added the extra point for a 21-18 lead.
The South Williamsport defense then sealed up the Trojan offense and, after an intentional grounding call on Ayers, Troy had to punt.
The Mountaineers took over at their own 38, but a dead ball unsportsmanlike call on the Trojans gave the ball to South Williamsport on Troy’s 46-yard line. It was Miller Time again for the away team, as Miller chopped through the line, breaking tackles and scoring on the ensuing play for 28-18 lead.
Following a short kickoff, the officials flagged the Mountaineers for an unsportsmanlike call and the Trojans took over on South Williamsport’s forty.
Troy advanced the ball to the ten on a 10-play drive. Facing a fourth-and-one, the Trojans handed off to Landon. Following an official measurement, the Mountaineers took over on downs.
The Trojans still had life. They forced South Williamsport to punt after Damien Landon landed a gruesome hit on quarterback Landon Lorson.
Binford took the punt and raced up the home sideline for forty yards and a score. However, the officials called the play back for holding.
Troy moved the ball inside the ten. Facing a fourth-and-seven, decided to make it a one possession game and opted for a 24-yard field goal. Unfortunately, Binford’s effort went left of the post.
South Williamsport closed the game with an eight-play series, with Miller and Lane Lusk carrying the ball and driving the final nail into Troy’s coffin. The Mountaineers celebrated with Miller Time again as senior from 12 yards out for a final tally of 35-18.
Miller finished the game with 257 yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns.
Binford scored three touchdowns for the Trojans and rushed for 71 yards. Landon led Troy with 110 yards on the ground on 26 carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.