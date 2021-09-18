South Williamsport blanks Athens

ATHENS — South Williamsport running back Lane Lusk rumbled for 181 yards and drove his team to a 7-0 victory over host Athens on Friday night.
South Williamsport received the opening kickoff and established the tone for the game early. Lusk and teammate Clayton Swarthout rumbled for most of the yards. Quarterback Landon Lorson kept the ball on a couple plays just to keep the Athens’ defense guessing.
Lusk grew into the workhorse as the game progressed for the Mountaineers. He rolled up 123 yards on 15 carries in the first half.
South Williamsport smashed the ball up and down the field, ate tremendous amounts of the clock, but could not score. At halftime, the Mountaineers had run 36 plays for 210 yards and no score.
Meanwhile Athens had run six plays for one yard in the first half.
Despite the lopsided statistics, the teams were still knotted at zeroes.
“Our kids scrapped it out. How many times did we stop them in the red zone? We hung in there and we just kept making plays,” Athens head coach Jack Young explained.
South Williamsport head coach Chris Eiswerth pointed to a familiar trend with his team.
“In the first half we couldn’t finish. Early in the year, we haven’t been able to finish,” he said.
Athens started the second half looking to throw the ball on offense. The Wildcats picked up their first first down of the night on a Mason Lister scramble for 18 yards. However, penalties and a Mountaineer sack forced a punt.
The Mountaineers took over on their own 13-yard line and smashed their way across the field with 18 run plays. The drive ended with Lusk crossing the goal line from two yards out. Kayvan Shams made the extra point and the Mountaineers led 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
Athens continued to struggle offensively. Shayne Reid offered hope with a big 23-yard gain on a reverse on the first play from scrimmage after the kick off return. The Mountaineers responded by stopping the Wildcats on a fourth down attempt at the South Williamsport 39 yard line.
That would be as close as the Wildcats would get to the end zone. South Williamsport continued to feed Lusk the ball and Lusk continued to chew up the yards.
Lorson intercepted a Lister fourth-down pass at the Athens’ 45-yard line to end Athens’ final attempt. The Mountaineers were able to run out the clock from there.
Lusk finished the game with 32 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown. Swarthout added 17 rushes for 70 yards. Lorson finished with 13 carries for 52 yards. The defense held the Wildcats to 43 yards of total offense.
South Williamsport’s Eiswerth reflected on his team’s performance after the game.
“I like the way we were physical. I like the way we fought,” he said.
Eiswerth noted that he saw growth in his team’s performance over previous games.
Athens’ Young praised his team for “playing physical and fighting to the end.”
Shayne Reid led the offense for Athens with five carries for 24 yards.
Athens will host Wyalusing next week. South Williamsport will host Montgomery.
