WELLSBORO — The South Williamsport girls tennis team defeated Wellsboro 4-1 on Tuesday evening in Wellsboro.
South Willamsport won two out of three of the singles matches. South Willamsport’s Eve jackson beat Michaela Sedor 6-1, 6-2. In the second match South Williamsport’s Greta Kimble won against Anna Perry posting a 3-6,6-2,6-2 scoreline.
Wellsboro’s Hannah Nuss earned the team’s sole clinching a 7-5,6-2 victory over Mia Mcnaul.
In doubles, South Williamsport’s Sadie Stahl and Gia Hart defeated Gillian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski 6-1,6-3. In the final match, South Willamsport’s Olivia Jackson and Livvy Harley closed out the match winning 6-2,6-3 against Kayleigh Harper and Leslie Bowers.
Wellsboro will attempt to get its’ first win of the season on Thursday, hosting Towanda at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.