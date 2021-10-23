South Williamsport takes down Sayre

SAYRE — The South Williamsport Mountaineers controlled the ball and the game last night in Sayre. The Mountaineers rumbled to a 27-12 victory over the host Redskins.
The Mountaineers’ game plan is to control the ball and the clock. Their offense is powered by running backs Lane Lusk and Clayton Swarthout. To beat them, opponents must contain the run and then score on their possessions. Sayre struggled to do either last night.
Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman lamented his team’s performance.
“We have good players, usually they show up. Tonight, I just don’t think they showed up,” he said.
South Williamsport stopped Sayre’s opening drive and drove 88 yards over 14 plays for a touchdown. Sixty-six of those yards were on the ground. Sayre trailed 7-0.
The Redskins answered on their following drive. Quarterback Brayden Horton put his team in position to score with a 33-yard scamper to the seven yard line. Horton held the ball for a long fake hand-off, or perhaps a busted play, and took off to daylight on his left.
Running back David Northrup punched the ball into the end zone on the next play. A failed two point conversion attempt left Sayre trailing 7-6.
South Williamsport responded with a touchdown drive of their own. Quarterback Landon Lorson connected with Grant Bachman, who sped by a run-focused defense and hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass. South Williamsport led 14-6.
The Mountaineers opened the second half with two consecutive touchdown drives. They gained yards in chunks. Running plays of 10 or more yards raced the ball down the field and into the end zone.
The gritty Redskin offense split the two drives with a touchdown of their own. Sayre used the passing game to gobble up yardage. Brayden Horton hit Jackson Hubbard for 22 and 31 yard gains. Dom Fabbri capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown reception.
But, after the Mountaineers answer, Sayre trailed 27-12 with a big chunk of the fourth quarter already gone.
Sayre did not generate another serious scoring threat as time dwindled.
Up next for Sayre is the Rusty Rail game. Sayre will host Athens this year. Gorman noted that the game is more than just a rivalry game this year.
“The main thing is its playoff position,” Gorman said.
Brayden Horton led the Redskin with 59 rushing yards and 92 yards passing on 8 completions. Hubbard led the Redskin receivers with 3 receptions for 65 yards.
