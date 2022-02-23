Southern Columbia overpowers Canton

CATAWISSA—It was a difficult matchup for No. 8 Canton as it looked to knock off No. 1 Southern Columbia in the opening round of the District 4 Class AA playoffs.
Initially, Canton jumped out to a lead, but could not keep up with Southern Columbia as it pulled away for a 12-point advantage at the half. The bleeding continued into he third and fourth quarters as Southern Columbia defeated Canton 54-28.
The win will give the top-seeded Tigers a matchup with No. 4 Northeast Bradford or No. 5 Muncy at a time and place still to be decided.
As for Tuesday’s contest, six different players scored for the Tigers as depth continues to be a growing strength for the top AA team in the State.
Savitski grabbed six rebound and added a point and Palacz scored once and grabbed two boards. Both played outstanding defense.
“It’s important as we play games that are faster paced,” Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh said. “Girls might need a breather. So for girls to be able to come in and contribute is a big help in these types of games.”
The second quarter saw points and contributions from just about every player that got time for the Tigers.
Palacz scored two and grabbed a rebound, Allie Griscavage pulled down two boards and added five points, and Loren Gehret recorded two steals, a block, and a point as the Tigers led 24-12 at the break.
Southern Columbia outpaced Canton in the second quarter as it chased down loose balls and jumped passing lanes for quick transition points. Gehret was especially good at jumping passes near mid court for quick looks and easy passes to teammates.
“She just flys around the floor,” Canton Coach Casey Aylesworth said. “She is an incredible player.”
In the closing seconds of the opening quarter Colby Bernhard nailed a long two for a 12-8 Southern Columbia lead. She kept the shooting going with a long three in the second to extend the lead to 21-12 with 2:55 left in the half.
“We missed a lot of inside shots throughout the game and it was good to get the outside game going,” Bernhard said. “It got us the lead.”
Bernhard kept it going in the second half as she opened with the first points for the Tigers.
Bernhard has stepped up for the Tigers as the late season injuries took out a chunk of their outside game.
“My role has definitely increased in a way,” Bernhard said. “Ava Novak is a great outside shooter. She is a great scorer for the team and it added pressure to make up for them not being there.”
Bernhard finished with 11 points.
Summer Tillett completed a three-point play in the third when she converted a layup on a foul. She nailed the free throw to give the Tigers a 17-point lead with 3:55 left in the quarter.
Southern Columbia appeared a little tight in the opening minutes of the game. The Tigers missed their first seven shots from the field before Summer Tillett drove in for a layup to make the Canton advantage 5-2 with 4:30 left to play.
Griscavage scored the next basket for the Tigers as she caught a miss by Savitski for a put back. Griscavage added another and Bernhard recorded her first points as Southern Columbia tied the game at eight apiece with 1:42 left in the opening quarter.
“I used to be terrified without playing basketball for a couple years,” Savitski said of her early experiences in the season. “I’m getting way more comfortable every single game. I’m getting to play more minutes and it’s really helping with my comfort level.”
Savitski played a tough game underneath Tuesday to finish with six boards and a point. She doesn’t look the part, especially with Southern Columbia’s height, but she plays a much bigger brand than her size would indicate.
“It’s important to have somebody who is versatile and goes around crazy for every ball,” Savitski said. “That’s how I play.”
