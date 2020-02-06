One is headed to an Ivy League university, another is going to a Big 10 school and the final one plans on attending the best Division II wrestling school in the land.
All three were stalwarts on the three-time state champion Southern Columbia football team.
Seniors Lear Quinton, Cade Linn, and Gaige Garcia are planning to wrestle in college. Quinton is headed to Brown University. Garcia, the defending state champion at 195 pounds, plans to split his time between football and wrestling at Michigan. Linn will grapple at Saint Cloud St. in Minnesota, winners of four of the past five D-II titles.
All three have been great on the mats this season as the Tigers wrestled in the state team duals starting today at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Garcia is 32-0, Linn is 18-5, and Quinton is 28-3. Garcia is a three-time state medalist (5-3-1), Linn was seventh last year while Quinton was fourth at 285.
And Southern coach Jerry Marks said he did very little to aid the three wrestlers in getting college spots.
“Zero, I had nothing to do with the recruiting. When he (Garcia) went to Michigan I found out through social media. He got a scholarship for wrestling and football.
“Lear Quinton. They had some contact with coach (Kent) Lane as they were recruiting his son, Jaret. Then saw Quinton and saw that he was a very good wrestler and he signed with him. And then Cade Linn went on a trip to Saint Cloud and they gave him some money or offered him and he decided to go there,” Marks said.
“I had zero contacts with any coaches. Everything now you can watch a wrestler on social media. You can watch every match. I do get calls from coaches wanting to know what kind of person they are. That’s the big thing now. They ask me about the person and society. I give my input on that.”
Marks said he thought the sky’s the limit for both (Quinton and Linn).
“At Brown, when he graduates from that school his life is set. I think he will excel at Brown. He needs to gain some weight. They want him at heavyweight. As far as Linn, I would think they would want him at 184. He’ll mature and develop.”
As far as the two sports for Garcia, Marks said, “They may have a plan for him up there. I don’t have a clue. They may redshirt him in football the first year and let him wrestle. You can do that for two years and get some years in both sports. How he’s going to adjust and adapt to that is probably up to the coaches.”
“I only get 20 hours a week for both sports. Football will at the top of the list but I want to incorporate wrestling. It will keep me in shape and hopefully I can crack the lineup. I was shocked as I was going to put wrestling aside and then Harbaugh (Jim) sent me a note and I jumped on it,” Garcia said.
Quinton said he didn’t get many offers for football. “They (Brown” reached out to me last year at the end of team states. I talked to them a little bit. I visited and saw how beautiful it was and that is was the place for me to go.
“Once I went to Brown I knew it was the place, Quinton said.
Linn said they (Saint Cloud) contacted him and I took a visit. “I liked the team, the coaches, the winning , the culture and how they develop wrestlers. I looked at the distance. I thought a little bit about it,” Linn said.
Linn said he looked at Bloomsburg and Kutztown as football possibilities.
If Linn wants some first-hand knowledge of Saint Cloud he only has to go to Benton Assistant Mike Rhone who was an All-American on Saint Cloud’s first championship team in 2015.
Rhone said he want to keep wrestling after high school and he contacted John Stutzman (the Bloomsburg U. coach) and Stutzman put him contact with a lot of D-II and D-III schools,
“I wanted to go to an elite program and Saint Cloud had been runner-up three years in a row. I thought if I was going to go to a school I want to go to a top school in the country.
“I contacted the coaches and went out there on my visits, and I was there six hours and I knew I wanted to be there.”
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 45 years. He has covered many NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympics. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net.
