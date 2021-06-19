The Southern Tioga Majors Little League team picked up a 7-5 win over Troy to open pool play on Friday.
Southern Tioga scored three in the first and three in the fourth, and a run in the third.
Troy got a run in the second and four in the fourth in the loss.
Collin Davis had two hits and scored three runs for Southern Tioga.
Parker Brown had a triple, an RBi and a run scored and Joey Lackey scored two runs for Troy. Jake Pepper had a double and a run scored.
