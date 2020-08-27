With fall sports starting up in Pennsylvania, there was one big question in the NTL.
What was Southern Tioga school district going to do?
When practices began on Monday, Southern Tioga did not begin practicing.
The school district met Wednesday to decide on a plan for fall sports, and now they have decided they will begin practicing and start fall sports.
The school approved a plan to start practices on Monday, and then start their fall seasons.
The plan will mean the North Penn-Mansfield football team will miss week one as they must get enough heat acclimation and practices in before they can start playing games. They will start games in week two of the schedule.
Wellsboro had been practicing while awaiting approval on fall sports, and their fall seasons are approved to be played.
The Northern Tier League will meet next week to finalize their plans for the year, and working on a schedule plan for the season.
