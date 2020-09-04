WYSOX — NTL sports are back, and with them came the return of Wyalusing golf.
13 years after the last time they had a golf team, the Rams have golf again, as the NTL season kicked off at Towanda Country Club.
North Penn-Mansfield got the victory with a total of 351, while CV shot 391. Defending NTL champions Wellsboro, who were 35-0 a year ago, took third at 397. Sayre was fourth at 399, followed by Wyalusing at 415, Towanda at 417 and Athens at 426.
Brock Hamblin of Wellsboro earned medalist honors at 81 and Andrew Green of NP-Mansfield shot 82.
Along with the 82, NP-Mansfield got an 85 from Curtis Craig and an 88 from Ethan Weiskopff. Reece White shot a 96.
Alex Stein had a 100 and Dylan Andrews had a 135 in non-scoring rounds.
CV got an 85 from Joel Heck, a 91 from Skylar Smith and a 96 from Jordan Ferguson. Julian Francis shot a 119.
Connor Burdick had a 128 and Gavin Stage had a 155 in non-scoring rounds.
Along with Hamblin’s medalist score, Wellsboro got a 103 from Blake Hamblin and a 106 from Andrew Merriman. Hayden Zuchowski and Reece Servatius each shot 107.
In a non-scoring round Joseph Doty shot 110.
Elizabeth Propheta had a 54 for nine holes and James Patterson had a 62 in exhibition rounds.
Sayre got an 88 from Kannon VanDuzer and Dylan Seck had a 94. Colton Watkins shot 107 and Torry Stark had a 110.
In a non-scoring round Zach Moore shot 117. Travis Wilbirt shot 68 in an exhibition round.
In their first match as a team since 2007, the Wyalusing Rams got a 100 from Nick Salsman. Nick Woodruff shot 104 and Trehnon Hugo shot 105, while Grady Cobb shot 106.
In non-scoring rounds Brody Fuhrey shot 108 and Lucas Milne shot 138.
Nick Vanderpool Jr. had a 63 and Kaeden Kusmierz shot 65 in exhibition rounds.
Towanda got a 92 from Garrett Chapman, Ryan Elliott had a 94 and Will Pitcher shot 95. Evan Hughes had a round of 136.
Anthony Intorcia shot 64 in an exhibition round.
Athens got rounds of 97 from Carson Smith and Cameron Sullivan. Luke Jones and Lucas Kraft each shot 116 for the Wildcats.
Nick Jacob shot 120 and Carter Jones had a 121 in non-scoring rounds.
Evan Cooper shot 58 and Harley Sullivan had a 61 in exhibition rounds.
