It’s been five months since Pennsylvania high school athletes were taking part in official practices.
All that changed on Monday as fall sports athletes took part in the first day of official sports practices.
For Towanda golf coach Tim Farley it was nice to have practices start, but with golf, many of them have been playing during the summer.
“It is an all summer thing,” Farley said. “The kids have been out on the course. I want us to go out and have fun and have success, both small and large.”
For Farley, sports returning is nice, but he knows how important it is to do things the right way.
“Safety is the number one priority,” Farley said.
For athletes, just being back playing fall sports is special. But, after losing sports in the spring, and the delays this fall, the athletes know nothing is guaranteed.
“It’s great news that the PIAA decided on having fall sports,” Troy’s Nicole McClellan said. “But, knowing that anything could happen at any point in the season is still disappointing. As a captain, I’m trying to be as positive as I can so that the team can make the most of the season, although there are various changes this year.”
For the athletes they aren’t taking anything for granted this year.
“The way I look at it is that nobody knows how long the season is going to last, so you have to really push yourself and treat every game as your last,” McClellan said. “I’m still very excited for this season, my team and I have been working very hard through everything. I’m hoping for my 100th goal in our first game. Yes, there’s changes this year that all sports have to deal with, but I know we are expecting big things.”
For Wyalusing senior Hailey Jayne it has been hard not having sports, and she’s happy sports back now.
“I can’t tell you how thankful I am the PIAA decided to let us all play,” Jayne said. “Sports have been my whole life and without them, I’m not sure what I would have done. Things have been very stressful, with college recruiting and applications, not having a softball season last year, not having much of a summer season, this was finally a relief.
“Knowing that all of us can get back and play the sports we love makes me so happy. I hope that everyone gets to finish out this year and play the sport or sports that they love.”
For Troy boys’ soccer coach Jason Hodlofski he knows how excited the team is to be back.
“The coaches and players are so happy that we are getting the chance to have our soccer season,” he said. “Both the boys and girls teams in Troy have been waiting anxiously for the yes to play fall sports. We love it.
“The connection between sports and academics is so important. It’s been proven over and over again in all regions of our great state of Pennsylvania. The support of our school board and athletic director have been awesome. Let’s get back to normal.”
Regular seasons for football, volleyball, cross country and soccer can start Sept. 11. Tennis and golf can begin sooner. The golf season kicks off on Sept. 3 as Towanda hosts the NTL at Towanda Country Club.
