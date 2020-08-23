Sports are back.
And, now it is up to everyone to do the things necessary to make sure they stay.
It has been since March that we have had high school sports in Pennsylvania.
Over the past two weeks, athletes and parents from across the state made their voices heard.
The message was clear ‘let us play.’
Now the PIAA has given kids the chance to play.
And now, it’s up to everyone to make sure that opportunity doesn’t go away.
No matter people’s thoughts on the rules, on the policies in place, people are going to have to go along if they want to see sports stay.
And, people aren’t always going to like the rules.
To start, there is a good chance fans won’t be allowed at these games.
The PIAA would like to get that changed, but if the limits on restaurants and bars are any indication, that’s going to be easier said than done.
Parents are going to want to watch their children play sports.
Kids are going to want to watch their friends play.
And, this year that may not happen.
People won’t like it.
But, we also have to remember, the chant was ‘let them play,’ not ‘let us watch.’
It makes perfect sense for people to voice their opinions in hopes that the rules change, and fans are allowed.
People absolutely should hold out hope, and support the PIAA as they try and get fans into games.
However, if the rule holds when games begin, we have to support it, because the most important thing is having the kids on the field.
And, if fans are allowed, people are going to have to follow every restriction they have. They will have to social distance, and likely wear masks.
In other states that began football they already had problems with fans not following the rules, and that is likely hurting the chances of fans around here being at games.
Athletes and coaches are going to have to follow all the restrictions as well.
No matter how tiresome, or annoying the restrictions may end up being, everyone is going to have to play their part.
Right now the PIAA gave athletes a chance to play.
And, now it is up to schools to make the same decision.
But, if things go wrong, even a little bit, the PIAA could pull the plug. If things go wrong, even a little bit, school districts could pull the plug. And, if things go wrong, even a little bit, the governor could quickly turn a recommendation into a mandate of no fall sports.
The reality is, it’s more than just fall sports at stake.
Winter sports are indoors, which has even more restrictions than outdoors does.
It’s likely going to be another battle to see what happens with sports this winter, and what happens in the fall will likely go a long way toward determining the winter.
If things go well this fall, winter sports are more likely.
If things go poorly this fall, winter sports are probably in trouble.
That’s what is at stake right now.
Sports are back.
Athletes can take to the practice fields on Monday, and begin games not long after.
But, we have to do our parts to make sure that happens.
We have to do our parts to make sure the games get played, to make sure the athletes get to have the seasons they fought so hard for.
