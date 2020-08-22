Today was the day Pennsylvania athletes and coaches have been waiting for.
The day that the PIAA said they could start practices on Monday.
For a day, everything is normal for high school athletes.
For a day it’s just about sports, and getting ready for a season.
This is what athletes have been waiting to here.
It’s what athletes have been dreaming about, getting back to their sports.
Now, we also start to figure out how this fall sports season is going to look.
Things are going to be different this fall, that we know.
First, the thing we know, some schools in Pennsylvania will not be playing sports this fall.
Schools like Harrisburg, and Abington Heights, and the Philadelphia Public Schools have already said they aren’t playing this fall.
But, it’s much more local than that.
Southern Tioga school district won’t be beginning practices on Monday, superintendent Sam Rotella said.
If they have fall sports is something they still have to determine.
It’s a decision that many schools have to determine for themselves.
The PIAA gave the okay for the return of sports, but it’s now in the hands of the school districts who have to decide what is best for themselves.
For schools that do play fall sports, the schedules are likely to be much different.
The NTL will soon have to meet and come up with a plan for the fall season.
If the PHAC and other conferences are any indication, it’s very likely that the schedule could end up being league only.
For a sport like cross country, things could be much different this fall.
It’s a sport where athletes often gear up for the big invites, preparing for districts and states.
But, this year no one knows if there will be districts or states, it could wind up just being dual meets.
Volleyball is one sport that no one seems to be exactly sure how things will look.
The state currently allows gatherings of no more than 25 people indoors.
Two teams, the coaches and officials could easily eclipse that limit in a hurry.
Will teams have to keep substitutes in another part of the school while the match is going on?
Will schools need to limit the number of coaches on the roster?
Will schools need to make cuts and limit how many kids are on the roster?
It all remains to be seen how things are going to play out.
Of course there is the one biggest change this fall.
Right now, unless something changes, there won’t be fans allowed at sporting events.
There are so many things we have to find out over the next couple of weeks.
We finally have some clarity about fall sports.
We finally know that fall sports will be starting.
But, we still have a lot of unknowns.
We still need to see which teams will be playing sports this fall. In fact, the PIAA has said they will monitor the situation and could have another fall sports season in the spring if enough schools don’t play this fall.
We have to see if fans will be allowed at sports.
We have to see if there will be postseason games.
We have to see if area schools will see anyone outside the NTL.
We have to see what happens for sports like volleyball.
But, those are all questions for tomorrow.
Today, we celebrate.
Today the thousands of voices that the PIAA said they heard from rejoice.
Today, teams prepare for fall sports seasons.
Today, they let them play.
Brian Fees is the sports editor at The Daily & Sunday Review. Contact him at reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
