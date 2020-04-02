With no sporting events going on right now, it’s a good time to try a couple different things in the sports section.
Over the coming weeks, and maybe months, we will be running where are they now.
We want to catch up with former athletes and see what they are doing now. To have someone included, send their name, grad year, what they did athletically in high school and then what they have done since (College? played their sport? Work? and what they are doing today). Pictures of the athlete either then, or now, or both helps as well.
We also want to look back at some of the great moments in area sports history. But, we want to do this through the eyes of the athletes.
So, let us know what your favorite local sports memory is. The more detailed the memory, the more fun.
It can be a memory from your career, or maybe it was something you watched as a fan.
E-mail reviewsports@thedailyreview.com if you want to include something into either of these two series.
