The entire sports world changed in March.
In the blink of an eye everything went from normal, to where we are now, seemingly overnight.
It’s a feeling I know all too well.
One year ago today my entire world changed.
It also happened in the blink of an eye.
It was one year ago today that I lost my father.
One year ago today that the man who meant more to me than anyone left this world.
And, nothing has been the same since.
With everything going on with Covid. with all the changes going on in the sports world, and the world in general, it makes me think back to my dad.
I am starting to realize that what is happening to high school athletes now, is really a small glimpse at life in general.
The unknown athletes are dealing with. The questions why? That life isn’t fair sometimes. It really is a lot like when you lose someone important to you. It really is a microcosm of life in general.
Each day something new, and crazy, happens in the sports world and I get these thoughts of telling my dad all about it. But, then I realize I can’t do that.
For years my dad went and shot the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen with me. When the race was moved away from Watkins Glen this year, my first thought immediately was to talk to my dad about it.
When NASCAR started running multiple races some weeks, I know my dad would have had thoughts about that.
My dad was a lifelong Raiders fan, and he would definitely have thoughts about the first season they are playing in Las Vegas, and the fact that they are now talking about no fans for that first season.
Over the past year my entire world has changed. And, so many of the changes I can attribute to my dad.
I realized life was short. I put myself out there more, and started to try and embrace life more.
I met the right woman, and fell in love. And, each and every day I wish I could introduce my dad to Nicole and let her meet the man I talk so much about, and tell him all about how I found the perfect woman.
When the shutdown started. When, games started being called off. When entire seasons were canceled. It all made me wish my dad was there to talk to about it.
But, after going through last year, it also hasn’t phased me the same way as it might have a year ago.
After losing your hero and best friend, losing the chance to watch a sports game isn’t really as hard in the grand scheme of things.
There is just so much uncertainty in the sports world right now.
There is just so much uncertainty in the world right now.
And, it really is exactly like how the past year of my life has been.
When you lose someone that important in your life, nothing seems to make full sense. You just don’t seem to understand why. Why did I have to lose him? Why so young? Why him?
And, that’s what it seems like so many athletes are saying every day as things get canceled.
Why? Why our seasons? Why this year? Why during our careers?
As I reflect back on the past year, it is still hard to believe it’s been a year. It’s hard to imagine 365 days without my dad around.
So much has happened in the world since last July.
So much has changed.
So many things people could never have imagined.
So many things we have never seen before, and may never see again.
For many the craziness started in March. For me it started last July.
As the old saying goes, ‘Life goes on.’
And, it will.
Sports will come back.
This week the Yankees fan in me will get a chance to see Major League baseball begin again.
The sports fan in me will have a chance to watch some of my favorite teams.
Sports in our area will come back sometime. There will be games to cover and shoot.
Everything will start to return to some form of normal.
But, some form of normal, doesn’t make it normal. It doesn’t make it the same.
Maybe there will be changes. Maybe some things won’t go back to exactly how they were.
But, that’s all part of how life works too.
For me, it’s all a different normal.
A normal, where my dad is no longer there to talk to each time something crazy happens. A normal, where I can’t introduce him to Nikki. A normal where Nikki’s knowledge of my dad is probably more stories then she ever could have imagined hearing about a person. A normal where I can’t just call and say hi, and tell him about my day, or week.
Losing things is hard.
Athletes lost their sports seasons. Students lost a year of school. Many in society lost jobs. Lives have been lost to the pandemic.
So much loss. So much change over the past few months.
For me, it all started one year ago.
I still think about my dad every single day.
I still wish he was with me every day.
I talk about him all the time.
Life goes on, doesn’t mean the pain goes away. It doesn’t mean the new normal is the same as normal once was.
Life will go on in sports. Life went on for me after last year.
It’s not the same. It won’t ever be the same, but all we can do is look forward. After my dad died I embraced life more, I realized life is short. I didn’t take things for granted anymore.
And, that’s what will likely happen in sports. Athletes won’t take any seasons for granted. They will embrace the time they have playing sports, and life will move on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.