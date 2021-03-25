Spring sports are underway with tennis teams in action, and baseball and softball set to begin this week.
Here’s a look at some of the teams this spring. We will preview more teams throughout the coming days.
SOFTBALL
WYALUSING RAMS
Head coach: Jack Loomis 20th season
Returning Hailey Jayne, Imogen Herbert, Danella Cornell, Kenlie Mignon, Lacy Norton, Dakota Hugo, Hailey Mcgroarty, Chloe “Tommy” Tewksbury,
Thoughts-we have an experienced pitcher and expect to win alot of games and compete for NTL and D-4 Championships. We are hoping to put a solid defense on the field.
Newcomers: Jenelle Johns, London Edwards, Sydney Friedlander, Lauren Victory, Shelbi Otis, Molly Radney, Pearl O’ Connor, Allie Liddick
Team: We have some good competition going on for infield positions. As well we do not have an experienced catcher. We are working hard in all areas hoping to develop players and get them game ready.
SAYRE REDSKINS
Coach: Head Coach Rich Decatur; JV Coach Sean Flynn; Jr High Coach Nichole Campbell
Returning athletes: Senior – Allyssa Murrelle; Brelin VanDuzer
Junior- Hailey McCaig; Gianna Quattrini; Savanna Harbts
Sophomore- Olivia Corbin; Makenna Garrision; Madision Smith; Gabriella Shaw
Ella Chilson
Thoughts on returning athletes: Solid group of hard working players. Very coachable and working hard to be successful
Newcomers: Meghan Flynn; Kaela Vanderpool; Alexia Hooper
Thoughts on newcomers: So far they have been a good addition to the team. They are working hard to earn a spot on the Varsity squad.
Thoughts on the team? The girls are working hard to be successful. Losing a year last year has not helped, but they practice hard and their goal is to turn the program around.
WELLSBORO HORNETS
Coach: Ron Brought (5th year)
Returning athletes:
We have five seniors that will lead this year’s team. They are Kerrah Clymer, Sr., 3rd and P; Jena Boyce, Sr., SS; Chelsie English, Sr., C; Jessa Lohr, Sr., CF; and Olivia Crocco, Sr., OF.
Thoughts on returning athletes: Our biggest strength is our team leadership. We have five seniors and three juniors that are tremendous athletes who have played at the varsity level for several years. Not only have they played at the varsity level, they’ve experienced the pressure associated with post season play as well.
Newcomers: Rylie Boyce (So.) will see time pitching for the varsity team this season. Infielders Jordyn Abernathy (So.) and Maddi Bordas (So.) will be expected to make contributions at the varsity level as well.
Thoughts on newcomers: Our underclassman are eager to show they can compete at the varsity level. Some have competed in other sports and some have competed at a higher level through travel ball. It’ll be exciting to see them continue their growth in softball.
Thoughts on the team? We go into every season with the same expectations, to play winning softball. If we go out and play our best for each game the results at the end of the season will be positive.
Thoughts on the league? The NTL is always competitive. Many of the recent District IV champs have come from this league. Even though it will be a challenge to game plan, considering I’ll be lacking the “eye test” of our competitors from last season, I’m really looking forward to matching up against all of these quality teams.
BASEBALL
COWANESQUE VALLEY INDIANS
Head coach — Jamie St. Peter
Returners — 4 starters — Caleb Morgan (senior), Ben Cooper (senior), Tucker St. Peter (Junior), Mikey Sipps (junior), Julian Francis (Soph), Conner Burdick (Soph), Glen Barnes (Junior)
Thoughts: Expecting leadership roles from all returners, even ones with limited game experience. Need quality innings on the mound and production at the plate from all returning players. Great group of young men that I enjoy coaching!
Newcomers: Alex Monroe (junior), Isiah Bogsh (Soph), Cohen Kemp (fresh), Larson Swimley (fresh), Jordan Vargeson (fresh) Nick West (fresh) Kaden Cole (fresh)
Thoughts: Going to be a steep learning curve as most of these players have not played since little league. Freshman will have to adjust quickly as they will be relied upon due to a small upper class. The positive is that these young athletes will get a lot of game experience at a very young age. I believe they are up to the challenge.
Team: Likely a rebuilding season due to youth and inexperience of roster. Hopeful for the juniors and seniors to have productive innings on the mound to keep us in games. With limited power at the plate, the focus will be on manufacturing runs and playing well in the field.
League: interested to see how other teams have adjusted after missing last year due to COVID.
NP-MANSFIELD TIGERS
Returning athletes: Seniors: Logyn Choplosky, Blaze Deitrick, Jake Evans, Coleman Jeliff; Juniors: Cameron Fabian, Kyle Davis, Hunter Thompson and Eli Shaw
Thoughts on returning athletes: Returning starters Jake Evans, Logyn Choplosky and Coleman Jeliff will be a force in the middle of the lineup. Blaze Deitrick is another talented returning starter who will play CF for us and bat 2nd. The four of them have put a lot of extra work in this offseason and are excellent leaders. Junior class has 4 guys that contributed two years ago as freshman. Cameron Fabian is a pure athlete that is ready for a break out season. Kyle Davis is a big strong kid guy that will be in the pitching rotation. Hunter Thompson and Eli Shaw are good players that will look to compete for starting positions
Newcomers: Seniors: Bryan Bogacyzk, Brett Harvey, Rhyen Wilson, Noah Spencer, and
Rhyland Moon. Juniors: Troy Dickinson. Sophomores: Derek Litzelman Freshman: Karson Dominick
Thoughts on newcomers: Excited to welcome back 4 seniors who have not played since their freshman year, Bryan Bogaczyk, Brett Harvey, Rhyen Wilson, and Noah Spencer. Noah and Bryan are two of the better athletes in District IV, we will find out how good they can be on the baseball field soon. Brett and Rhyen are quality young men. Hardest workers and team first guys that you can never have enough of on your team. Sophomore Derek Litzelman is a good young baseball player that will likely earn himself a spot in the lineup quickly and freshman Karson Dominick is extremely athletic and learning the game. He will be a presence in the lineup for years to come.
Thoughts on the team? 8 returning players from the 2019 season camp; 4 additional seniors coming back that have not played since 2018. This team is a very talented and athletic group that has not played many innings over the years. How good we can be will be a little bit of a mystery early on but I know they are all ultra competitive and are working hard to shake off the rust.
Thoughts on the league? I expect the league to be competitive. There are some teams with good young arms that are going to light up the radar gun and challenge us for sure.
Any athletes nearing milestones? Unfortunately, with the cancellation of the 2020 season many of our guys statistics will not be representative of their abilities.
TENNIS
TOWANDA BLACK KNIGHTS
Coaches: Lucy Snyder / Sabrina Taylor
Returning athletes: Jaden Wise, Grady Dibble, Dacion Yrigollen
Thoughts on returning athletes: This will be both Sabrina and my first year coaching the Boys Team. They did not participate in any matches last year so we have a fairly unseasoned
team. Our three returning players are determined and anxious to play matches. I think they will start out slow just due to the lack of experience but will gradually pick up
and be a lot more comfortable about mid-season.
Newcomers: Rein Alderfer, Luke Tavani, Ethan Dillman, Aaron Hakes, Ryan O’Connor, Aidan Hennessy and Nate Spencer.
Thoughts on newcomers: GREAT bunch of newcomers. Very coachable. All have good movement with foot work and have good eye-hand coordination. They should be a strong team
For the 2022 season.
Thoughts on the team? I think they will start out slow but be very competitive by the end of the season. They are a very unexperienced young team
TRACK AND FIELD
CANTON WARRIORS
Coaches: Casey Aylesworth, Brandy McRoberts, Assistant Clint Kapichok
Returning athletes: Brittany Mosher, Curtis Lammy, Derek Atherton- Ely, Dylan Smith, Kaydee Larcom, Kohl Bastion, Lauren Gleckner, Reagan Kelley, Aubrey Skwarlo, Caiden Williams, Isaiah Neimczyk, Kylie Landon, Marissa Hess, Mason Shultz, Megal Eagleberger, Michael Skipper, Morgan May, Will Gowin, Camille McRoberts, Kali Wesneski, Laci Niemczyk, Tony Asbury, Brayden Vroman, Mia Fantini-Hulslander, Natalie Kapichok
Thoughts on returning athletes: It is really tough to judge “returning” athletes because majority of these kids only ran track for about a week last year before the shutdown. However we have some solid kids who will look to score in meets, I expect Camille McRoberts to score well on the girl’s distance side. Morgan, Laci, and Megan should help us in sprints, and they all have a few years of experience. Isaiah, Hunter, and Skipper lead our mid-distance crew. Derek Atherton-Ely, Caiden Williams should lead our throwers on the boys side, and Reagan Kelley leading on the girls side.
Newcomers: Ben Knapp, Ethan Engel, Heidi Halbfoerster, Mason Stiner, Theresa Beers, Tessa Bobb, Will Colton, Rylan Huffman, Zaia Huffman, Hunter Huffman, Connor Foust
Thoughts on newcomers: Bunch of great kids, who are hard workers joined this year, they will fit right in. Will Colton, Connor Foust and Benn Knapp, I expect to help score in events right away.
Thoughts on the team? We are small in numbers, and its going to be difficult over next few years to regain the size. I like that the league went with a mostly dual meet approach this year allows kids to compete more, but dual meets is a numbers game, and it’s going to be interesting at times with relays and open events because we do not have enough kids to move around.
Thoughts on the league? Just going dual meets will be very interesting, I would have to imagine the larger teams should have advantage, I expect Wyalusing Boys, Athens Boys, and Towanda boys to be pretty tough and you can never count out any other teams. On the girl’s side Athens always has a handful of elite athletes that can win 3-4 events in any given meet. Troy, Williamson, Wellsboro, Towanda and Wyalusing are all talented. I am sure I left a few teams out, but it is really going to come down to having solid numbers, then having that one or two athletes who could win 3-4 events. There will probably be a handful of relays this year that teams win just because they have the extra athletes to throw on the track and other teams do not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.