As the NTL seasons get underway, we will look at the teams throughout the early part of the season.
BASEBALL
TOWANDA BLACK KNIGHTS
Coach: Karl Raffin (Head) Ian Whinnery (Asst.), Casey Baker (Asst.), Brandon Dinelli (V. asst.), Jared Lines (V. Asst.)
Returning athletes: Mason Johnson (sr.), Ethan Sparrow (sr.), Will Pitcher (sr.), Octavious Chacona (jr.), Chase Parker (jr.), Garrett Chapman (jr.)
Thoughts on returning athletes: Those guys mentioned above are all players that either started two years ago or projected to be starters last year before the pandemic took hold and shut us down. They are all capable of playing multiple positions and they provide us with some flexibility throughout our line-up. All of them have experience on the mound as well so we will have to do a lot of in game shuffling from a positional standpoint. Gives us a pretty solid core and hopefully they get into baseball shape sooner rather than later.
Newcomers: Aaron Bardell (jr.), Dempsey Flynn (sr.), Evan Johnson(sr.), Owen Clark (so.), Alex Bowman(fr.)Austin Fowler(jr.), Zayne McCarthy(jr.), Vinnie Carbo (jr.)
Thoughts on newcomers: A couple of those guys have an opportunity to step into the starting lineup this year and help immediately. Others in this group will have a chance to help the team either through their speed and base running abilities or likely as defensive substitutions as we we foresee having a lot of moving parts throughout the course of a game.
Thoughts on the team? I feel like we can be really competitive. We have enough returning and just enough coming in that if we can get everyone playing well at the same time then I feel we can compete with anyone in the league. Of course we will need to pitch well right from the beginning and hope that we don’t get too many games backed up bc with the pitch count restrictions it can be very challenging. With the recent shutdown of our school we are already in a bit of a tough spot but we will not use that as an excuse. We are going to show up, play hard, play with enthusiasm and let things shake out however they will.
Thoughts on the league? Not sure what to think after not seeing any teams last year but I know Sayre will be tough, Canton is always tough, Athens is always tough, really all the teams in our league are pretty solid. Wyalusing is young but have some pretty good talent as well. We are going to not worry about what other teams are doing so much as worrying about taking care of business on our end. It really comes down to pitching. If we pitch well(the way I think we are capable), then we should be in most all games.
TRACK AND FIELD
NP-MANSFIELD
Girls
Coaches: Jim Farrer (Head) & Tawny Grinnell (Assistant)
Returning athletes: Sophie Domenech, Ella Farrer, Grace Farrer, Averi Thompson, & Shania Sparrow
Thoughts on returners: Multi-sport athletes who compete hard. The juniors all had District IV Championship experience their last season out (2019). Will be looked at to provide leadership on and off the track.
Newcomers: Addison Farrer, Madalyn Farrer, Ara Furry, Gabby Gregory, Addison Hill, Emelia June, Tessa Mitchell, Tierney Patterson, Darby Stetter, Ella Swingle, Andrea Tumminello, Breanna Wilson, & Sidney Landis.
Thoughts on newcomers: They all have Jr. High experience and the 10 th grade crew came out for the team last year but could only participate for 2 weeks before the COVID pandemic shut everything down. Most are multi-sport athletes. They will all have to play big roles this year as
they try to make up for lost time.
Thoughts on team: Our numbers are down and we lack a lot of experience. They have been working hard this preseason but you can never replace the experiences they missed with the cancellation of the 2020 season.
Thoughts on the league: The NTL always has quality athletes and coaches across all event groups. Everyone is in the same boat of trying to mitigate the loss of the 2020 season. At the end of the day, I expect NTL athletes to be competing for PIAA berths with the rest of District IV.
College Athletes: Shelby Alexander (Mansfield University) & Grace Tice (Bethany College)
Boys
Coaches: Mitch Stetter (Head) & Jacob Newman (Assistant)
Returning athletes: Caiden Alexander, Daniel Bates, Daniel Lawrence, Stettson McGovern, Sam Ruth, Gaven Sexauer, Noah Shedden, Isaac Tice, Kurtis Wetzel
Thoughts on returners: Multi-sport athletes with good work ethics. Will need to provide
leadership on and off the track and take the lead in scoring points.
Newcomers: Jackson Brion, Trenton Dawson, Carter Grinnell, Ian Harer, Michael Harmon, Jett Harold, Eli Kiselyk, Devan Larcombe, Cody Larrick, Dylan Larrick, Sammy Lawrence, Aidan Pino, Joe Sember, Daniel Sherant, Dante Stinger, & Zack Wilcox.
Thoughts on newcomers: Most have Jr. High experience and the 10th grade crew came out for the team last year but could only participate for 2 weeks before the COVID pandemic shut everything down. Several multi-sport athletes. They will all have to play big roles this year as they try to make up for lost time and will need to make contributions right away.
Thoughts on team: Our numbers are down and we lack a lot of experience. They have been working hard this preseason but you can never replace the experiences they missed with the cancellation of the 2020 season.
Thoughts on the league: The NTL always has quality athletes and coaches across all event groups. Everyone is in the same boat of trying to mitigate the loss of the 2020 season. At the end of the day, I expect NTL athletes to be competing for PIAA berths with the rest of District IV.
College Athletes: Blake Nelson (York College of PA)
