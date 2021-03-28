With spring sports kicking off, we will run previews as we have them early in the season.
SOFTBALL
NORTHEAST
BRADFORD
PANTHERS
Coach: Tilden Franklin
Returning athletes: Julianna Susanj (Senior),
Julia Brown (Jr)
Emily Susanj (Jr)
Maisie Neuber (Jr)
Thailey Franklin (Soph)
Kayleigh Thoman (Soph)
Thoughts on returning athletes: We lost 5 seniors from last year but we have solid returning group.
Newcomers: Ciana Frisbie (Jr)
Carlie Zito (Soph)
Mikayla Post (Soph)
Melanie Shumway (Fr)
Alexis Corter (Fr)
Malina Ramires (Fr)
Briana Allis (Fr)
Thoughts on newcomers: This group is a very young and exciting group of athletes with a ton of potential.
Thoughts on the team? We have young talented and enthusiastic team. Good chemistry and positive teammates. Strong battery of Thailey & Emily.
Thoughts on the league? Excited to play softball.
BASEBALL
NORTHEAST
BRADFORD
PANTHERS
Coaches:
Brian Pifer, Ken Crown and Kevin Rubert
Returning Players:
Lucas Crown (12), Collin Allis (12), Nick Beers (12), Garrett Cooper (11), Dalton Donnelly (11)
These 5 are the leaders of the team, all with game experience. We are expecting these returning players to set the standard for the younger players.
Newcomers:
Joe Stanton (10), Isaac VandeMark (10), Nick Rose (10), Clay Wiggins (9), Andrew Beers (9), Dillion Donnelly (9), Josh Stanton (9), Cayden McPherson (9), Cody Russell (9), Brendon Allen (9), Jacob Crown (9), Kale Winters (9), Nate Grochocki (11)
This class of newcomers offers NEB baseball depth, enthusiasm as well as talent. We are looking to open some eyes in the NTL with this group of players.
Thoughts on the Team:
Missing out on last season puts us behind in some areas of development. We are young and will learn as the season progresses. We are eager to compete and excited for the season.
Thoughts on the League:
It will be fun, everyone missed out on last season. We expect good competition, balance with anyone able to beat anyone else.
