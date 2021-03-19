Spring sports are about to kick off in Pennsylvania.
With teams getting ready to start games, we will run some previews as we get them leading into the season.
Canton Warriors
Coach is Bob Rockwell
Returners are: Carter Route, Chance Davis, Tyler Jannone, Joel Schoonover, Brendan Matthews, Cam Bellows, Evan Landis, Connor Baillie, Timmy Ward, Gavin Morse, Leo Karpinski, Cooper Kitchen, Brenan Taylor, Bailey Ferguson, Hayden Ward, Weston Bellows,
My thoughts on returners is we have a lot of experience. Most of these boys saw Varsity action 2 years ago as Sophomores and Freshman. I’m hoping that experience will help.
Newcomers: Austin Allen and Mason Harold, Hudson Ward both 9th graders who will help us at some point this season
Thoughts on team: I like the versatility our team is showing so far. All are pitchers are also infielders or catchers. So we all have to be able to play multiple positions including outfield. I’m hoping our team speed will allow us to manufacture runs.
Thoughts on the league? I really don’t know much about the league because of there being no season last year. I’m aware of Sayre being really strong and I’m sure other teams will be as well.
Athletes with milestones? Well, last season not being played really hurt a couple of seniors who would challenge for some Canton records. But really our focus is not on individual accolades but rather trying to win as a team.
Assistant Coach is Jay Perry and Volunteer assistant is Ben Rubert
Athens Wildcats
Coach: Charlie Havens 1st year
Returning Athletes: Kyler Setzer(Sr), Tanner Dildine(Sr), Ben Vough(Sr), Karter Rude(Jr)
returners have very limited Varsity experience due to missing last season
Newcomers: Mason Lister(Soph), Jaren Glisson(Soph), Cameron Sullivan(Soph), Lucas Kraft(Soph), Dylan Merritt(Jr), Garrett Thetga(Soph), Jared Peterson(Jr), Josiah Stringham(Jr)
Thoughts on team: Guys are excited to get back on the field after a year away. They have a lot of energy in practice everyday and are putting in the extra work on a daily basis. We have strong leadership with Dildine, Rude, and Sullivan and guys that are eager to learn multiple positions to help improve the team. Our strength should be our depth on the mound with Kraft, Lister, Thetga, Rude, Sullivan, Vough, and Glisson seeing time on the mound.
Thoughts on the league: NTL play is always tough and offers incredible competition. The preseason is a bit hard to gauge as to whom the frontrunners will be due to lack of competition last year. Im certain everyone is excited to get back on the field and compete. We should see a lot of high energy baseball games.
Nearing Milestones: Most of our players lack competition so we will be
celebrating a lot of personal milestones like first wins, first hits, and first RBI’s. It’s certain to be an enjoyable season.
Athletes in College: Keegan Rude is playing at North Hampton CC
Sayre Redskins
Coach: Jamie VanDuzer – Head, Mike Cron, Joe Wheeler, Todd Green — Assistants
Returning athletes: Jake Burgess, Jordan Goodrich, Dom Fabbri, Brayden Horton, Mason Houseknecht, Zach Moore, David Northrup, Kannon VanDuzer
Thoughts on returning athletes: 3 seniors** Burgess, Goodrich and Moore all will provide leadership which will be more important than ever before after not having a season, Also Brayden Horton who was Rookie of the year as a freshman is part of a pretty talented junior class will also provide some leadership at catcher.
Newcomers: Luke Horton, Zach Garrity, Kegan Hayford, Josh Arnold, Oakley Gorman, Jackson Hubbard
Thoughts on newcomers: We will be looking for Luke Horton to lead our pitching staff as a sophomore, and the others are going to be expected to fill some spots from the 6 seniors we lost to graduation last year. Many of these newcomers are both talented and versatile, Many will play several different positions.
Thoughts on the team? Our team goals are to compete for a league title and qualify for districts. I’m excited to see some of these newcomers jump in and play after missing a chance as freshman. Also, our juniors and seniors are talented but it’s difficult to judge where we stand without seeing them play any games last year. We have a good amount of arms and we should be able to score runs. I believe if we stay healthy and play defense we will be in good shape.
Thoughts on the league? I think we will kind of learn as we go, In a normal season you would have a few notes on returning players and kids who will lead other teams. Obviously, that won’t be the case this year. I was kind of surprised at our first practice to see how much bigger some of our kids are than I remembered from 2 season’s ago. The league has also gone through coaching changes. It should be a lot of fun. Very thankful that we will be able to have a season.
Any athletes competing in college: Quinn Hanafin – Lackawanna College, Nick Ficarro – Mansfield Univ.
Wellsboro Green Hornets
Head Coach: Steve Adams
Assistant Coaches: Tim Frazier, Kyle Smith, Brett Hamblin, Sean Callahan, Shane Mascho
Returning Players: Kaedan Mann, Zac Rowland, Isaac Keane, Darryn Callahan, Brock Hamblin
Kaedan will provide experience at the catcher position and be a key bat in the line-up while Zac will be a key pitcher. Darryn will man the corner infield spots and Isaac will play multiple spots including pitcher.. Brock will pitch and play middle infield.
Newcomers: Conner Adams and Cameron Brought. Conner will play middle infield while Cameron will be a corner infielder and pitch.
Thoughts on the Team: I believe the team will be fundamentally sound. We have a nice mix of old and young players who have playing experience. The boys have played together for a lot of years and know our expectations.
With not having a season the league is up for grabs. We hope to be in the mix.
SOFTBALL
Towanda Black Knights
Coach: Head Coach: Caitlyn Doerner, Assistant: Kelsey Bristol, Volunteer: Bob Horton
Returning athletes: Shaylee Ackley, Saige Greenland, Lizzy Matera, Jocelyn Bennett, Kyann Kjelgaard, Maddie Maynard, Athena Chacona, Addie Maynard, Paige Perry, Hailey Kapichok, Brea Overpeck
Thoughts on returning athletes: A majority of our players are returning this season. Standout players will be Lizzy Matera, Saige Greenland, Shaylee Ackley, Maddie Maynard, Athena Chacona, Jocelyn Bennett, & Brea Overpeck. All are stepping up and taking on big roles for the team this year. We have some major key positions to fill. Athena Chacona and Shaylee Ackley will be gearing up behind the plate as catchers for the Lady Knights; with Maddie Maynard, Shaylee Greenland, & Jocelyn Bennett all seeing time on the mound.
Newcomers: Shaylee Greenland, Mya Savercool, Ashlynn Vargason, & Addisyn Fulmer
Thoughts on newcomers: The newcomers can bring a lot to the team this year. Shaylee Greenland will most likely see some time on the mound this season.
Thoughts on the team? The team is looking good so far and has been hard at work in the first two weeks of practices. We have a lot to work on as a team being that we missed an entire season last year and we are a pretty young team; but it our goal to be competitive in the NTL. We are also looking to improve our record from past seasons.
Thoughts on the league? The NTL is always tough every year. We have a lot of good softball players in our league. It is just our hope as a team to go out and be as competitive as we can in our league.
Cowanesque Valley Indians
Coach: Mike Vargeson – head coach and Kip Adams – assistant coach
Returning athletes:
Abby Ackley – 4th year starter – catcher (minus Covid year)
Makayla Vargeson – 4th year starter – P / SS (minus Covid year)
Thoughts on returning athletes:
Abby and Makayla have been playing together since the age of 5, and have matured both as people and as athletes. The have an uncanny sense to know what each other are thinking which allows them to work together seamlessly. The both show good signs of leadership and experience and the coaching staff notices their willingness to work hard while encouraging their new teammates to do the same. They also carry a competitive atmosphere with them when they walk onto the field that brings up the playing level of their teammates.
Newcomers:
Pretty much all players competing for a varsity spot are newcomers to the program. I took over the coaching position last year (assisted previous 2 years), and the season was cancelled, so this will be the first full year I have been able to work with this group of softball players to see what we can do as a team. The new assistant coach, Kip Adams, has had the opportunity to work with the younger group and between the two of us, see potential and are excited.
Thoughts on newcomers:
The newcomers to this team have displayed a lot of hustle, and a competitive attitude for the game. They are meshing well with the few returners that we do have, and are an extremely coachable group of players. What they may lack in experience, we will gain in hustle and hard work.
Thoughts on the team?
We seem to be a little deeper than previous years. The starting positions are not going to be handed out easily. Every practice is a battle for those key positions and it should make for a very competitive year.
Thoughts on the league?
I am not very aware of the league strength this year. We, of course, just want to be able to compete every game, and continue to make this team stronger.
Boys’ Tennis
Cowanesque Valley Indians
Coach: Melissa Boyer
Returning athletes: Arch Ackley, Darius Johnson, Brett Meise
Thoughts on returning athletes: have potential but not having a season last year will make it tough
Newcomers: Ben Doran, Caydon Stone, Maverick Graves, Larry Vandermark
Thoughts on newcomers: All brand new to the sport, but excited to start fresh
Thoughts on the team? It will be a work in progress, every day they are able to take the court, they will have the opportunity to gain experience, and will be able to feel more comfortable and confident
Thoughts on the league? after not seeing most of the league last year, I don’t really know where the league stands
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.