ROME — The Northeast Bradford Panthers received big-time performances from Joe Stanton and Cayden McPherson as they cruised to a 71-39 win over visiting Cownesque Valley on Tuesday night.
Stanton put together an impressive triple double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while also collecting six steals in the win.
McPherson had a career high 22 points as he went 11 of 13 from the floor to headline eight Panthers who got in the scoring column.
Dillon Donnelly put up 14 points, while Andrew Beers added seven and Brayden Miller finished with six points, five rebounds and five assists.
Also for NEB, Josh Stanton had six points, four rebounds and six assists, Cooper Brown chipped in three points and Eli Stanton added two.
Fletcher Good led the way for CV with 17 points.
TROY — The Troy Trojans used a strong fourth quarter to take down visiting Wellsboro by a 61-56 score on Tuesday.
Troy entered the fourth quarter down 44-37 before going on a 24-12 scoring run in the final frame to secure the win.
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Trojans, who were led by Evan Woodward with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Colin Loveland finished with 14 points, while JB Burbage had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Justice Chimics chipped in eight points, five boards and three assists.
Also for Troy, Lance Heasley and Lincoln Chimics had six points apiece and Jackson Taylor had six assists and three steals.
Wellsboro was led by Payton McClure with 20 points.
Troy will host Townada on Thursday.
NP-Mansfield 79, Wyalusing 43
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams couldn’t keep up with visiting North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday night as they dropped a 79-43 decision.
Mansfield took a 25-17 lead after the first, and held the Rams to seven points in the second to take a 49-24 lead into the break.
The Tigers put things away with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Blake Morningstar led Wyalusing with 19 points, while Trehnon Hugo chipped in nine.
Also for Wyalusing, Parker Petlock finished with eight points, Thomas Oliver added three and both Zibiah Walton and Brody Fuhrey scored two.
Mansfield’s Karson Dominick scored 20 points, including his 1,000th career point in the win.
Also for the Tigers, Cooper Shaw led the way with 23 and Alex Davis finished with 20.
Wyalusing will visit Wellsboro on Thursday.
