ROME — Northeast Bradford junior Josh Stanton watched the pitch get hit towards his infield and started walking towards home plate.
Dillon Donnelly collected the ball and made the routine throw over to first, completing the shutout for NEB as the Panthers ended a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, defeating Cowanesque Valley at home, 4-0.
“It’s always nice to get a win, just try and score some runs,” NEB coach Brian Salsman said. “We’ll just keep plugging away.”
Scoreless heading into the bottom of the third, the Panthers broke through first, taking a 1-0 lead as Eli Stanton crossed home when Joe Stanton singled to center field. They doubled their advantage to 2-0 in the fourth, as Ethan Hunsinger came around to score when Kohen Hugo put a ball in play.
“(CV) ran themselves out of a couple innings early, they made some errors, which helped us out tremendously,” Salsman said. “It was just a struggle.”
The scoring wasn’t quite finished yet for NEB, as it rattled off a pair of runs in the fifth to make the lead a little more comfortable. First, Josh Stanton stole second and reached third via error, coming home when Joe Stanton put another ball into the field of play. Then, Joe Stanton came around to score as Cayden McPherson reached first base via an error. With no outs in the fifth, the Panthers had jumped ahead 4-0.
With some new insurance on the scoreboard, Josh Stanton came back out to continue pitching for NEB, quickly forcing the Indians into three quick outs to turn the inning over. After the Panthers went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Stanton had his chance to shut the door.
The first out Stanton and the Panthers secured was a line out, as Clay Wiggins snatched a ball clean out of the air. Stanton added another strikeout next, and then came Donnelly’s toss to end the game.
The Panthers won despite recording just two hits in the contest, as Hunsinger and Josh Stanton each had a single. Josh Stanton, Joe Stanton, McPherson and Hugo all added an RBI apiece.
Josh Stanton pitched the entire game, striking out six and allowing no runs.
“Our pitching has been pretty good all year long for the most part,” Salsman said. “Thankfully, Josh pitched a very good game, especially after we got through those first couple of innings.”
NEB will play Sayre on Friday.
SAYRE — Sayre baseball added a second win in as many days on Wednesday, defeating Notre Dame, 16-5 in five innings.
The Redskins led 3-2 after one and 7-2 after three, but used a nine-run fourth inning to take a 16-3 lead and blow the game open.
Notre Dame cobbled together two runs in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough as Sayre held on for the early victory.
Nick Pellicano, Jackson Hubbard and Karter Green were all tied for the team lead with three hits, and Hubbard produced both a home run and a triple in the win, while Green had two doubles.
Will Crossett added two hits, while Tanner Green and Jack Ennis had a hit each. Hubbard also led in the RBI category with five to his credit, while Karter Green had four and Crossett mustered two. Pellicano, Kegan Hayford, Jack Ennis and Dave Hall all had one apiece.
Hayford struck out seven on the mound, while giving up just six hits in a complete effort.
Sayre will host NEB on Friday.
