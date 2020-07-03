Senior Megan Starkweather announced she is joining the Lycoming Warriors Volleyball team later this summer as she signed her Letter of Intent on Thursday, July 2.
“It felt really nice down there,” Starkweather said of the Lycoming campus. “They’re all really nice there and welcoming and its a good distance from home.”
Starkweather is eagerly anticipating playing at the collegiate level.
“I’m looking forward to playing new and better competition and against different girls.”
In her senior season Starkweather helped the Lady Hornets to an 18-4 record, with one non-league loss and a 2nd place finish in the NTL Large School Division. Starkweather accumulated 76 kills, 23 aces, 33 blocks, 85 digs, and 167 assists en route to an All-State caliber year.
Starkweather finished her career with the Lady Hornets with 262 kills, 105 aces, 86 blocks, 150 digs, and 462 assists.
Wellsboro head coach Sharon Zuchowski knows Starkweather will succeed with the Lycoming program because of her versatility.
“Megan has been a huge asset to our program. She used to be a hitter, then we switched her to be a setter, and she’s a strong server. She’s going to be an asset to any program as she was to ours. She’s a strong leader and I think she’s going to do well at the next level.”
