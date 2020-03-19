Local bowlers compete at Youth Tournament
Starlight Lanes held the District V Pepsi Youth Bowling Championships on March 7-8 with several locals winning titles.
In the Under 8 Girls category Cierra Woodruff of Towanda won with a score of 98 while Marissa Jennings of Towanda second at 94.
In the Under 8 Boys category Towanda’s Brandon Merritt won with a 284 while Jersey Shore’s Gaige Lepley (137) was second and Troy’s Keegan Root (130) third.
In the Under 10 Girls category Towanda’s Lexie Robson (292) won with Troy’s Hayden Root (203) second.
In the Under 10 Boys category Jersey Shore’s Gregory Drake (521) won the title while Towanda’s Jax Stalford (354) was second and Troy’s Parker Brown (320) came in third.
In the Under 12 Girls category Troy’s Hailey Watson (363) won with Troy’s Taylor Brown (361) second. Towanda’s Kaleigh Brace (352) was third.
In the Under 12 Boys South Williamsport’s Austin Dunlap (400) won with Troy’s Timmy Hornung (371) second and Troy’s Ayden Bailey (368) third.
In the Under 15 Girls Canton’s Marissa Ostrander (481) won with Jersey Shore’s Sarah Pepperman (431) second and Towanda’s Sandra Scott (404) third.
In the Under 15 Boys Canton’s Hunter Brackman (536) won with Troy’s Logan Brown (510) second and South Williamsport’s Adam Aldenderfer (487) third.
In the Under 17 Girls Towanda’s Jacqulynn Lamphere (488) won with Towanda’s Bryn Zionkowski (444) second and Troy’s Caitlin Chamberlain (401) third.
In the Under 17 Boys Towanda’s Landon Lantz (608) won with South Williamsport’s Kelson Bennett (461) second and Towanda’s Charles Hoover IV (456) third.
In the Under 20 Girls division Troy’s Carrie Brown (495) won with South Williamsport’s Julia Mertes (487) second and Towanda’s Nikkea Steinruck (380) third.
In the Under 20 Boys division South Williamsport’s Kyle Ferguson (548) won with Towanda’s Jack Bacorn (507) and Jacob Warren (392) second and third.
This was the scratch tournament with winners moving on the Pennsylvania State Championships at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster County, hopefully on June 20-21. Second place finishers advancing are Timmy Hornung in Under 12 Boys and Logan Brown in Under 15 Boys.
District V will also be sending bowlers from their Handicap Singles Tournament.
In the A Boys (151 average and up) Canton’s Hunter Brackman (709) won with Canton’s Kenneth Briggs (635) second and South Williamsport’s Noah Dunlap (447) third.
For A Girls Troy’s Carrie Brown (697) won followed by Towanda’s Bryn Zionkowski (591).
In B Boys (111-150 average) Towanda’s Joshua Keeney (516) won followed by Towanda’s Jesse Pelton (510) and South Williamsport’s Nicholas Dobson (510) tied for second.
In B Girls (111-150 average) Troy’s Caitlin Chamberlain (497) won followed by Towanda’s Abigail Keeney (480) in second and Towanda’s Jacqulynn Lamphere (466) in third.
In C Boys (110 average and under) Canton’s Jayden Austin (459) won with Troy’s Fabian Burchard (406) second and Towanda’s Kaleb Keeney (380) third.
In C Girls (110 average and under) Troy’s Taylor Brown (397) won with Canton’s Alyssa May (365) second and Troy’s Kaitlynn Rodriguez (343) third.
All winners advance, along with Fabian Bruchard, to the state finals.
Starlight Lanes also held a fundraiser during the tournament to raise money to off set the cost of their end of season trophies.
They received donations from People’s State Bank, Tops Markets, Connie’s Supermarket, Hurley’s, Dottie Lou Meats in Stevensville, Cargill, Walmart with donations from the bake sale from the women’s league while Sandy Zionkowski headed up the concession stand.
District V is made up of Towanda, Troy, Canton and Williamsport.
