I’ve been covering sports in this area for more than 15 years, wow, time certainly flies.
In that time I’ve seen a lot, but definitely nothing like what we are going through now.
While this is a tough time for athletes, why don’t we take some time and look back at happier times.
I’m going to dig deep in my memory and try and pull out some of the athletes, and teams that stick most in my mind.
I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and have covered a ton of athletes. So, odds are I won’t remember every single detail of every athlete.
So, why don’t you jog my memory. If you have an athlete who played during my time at the paper, send me their name, and some info of what they did and see if you can jog my memory to write about what I recall about their careers.
When I decided to write about my memories covering Northeast Bradford grad Maddy Johnson, I realized it’s hard to do that without talking about a few other players as well.
Over the past decade or so the NEB softball team was blessed with some of the fastest, most sure-handed center fielders you could find.
First it was Alycia Parks. Then Johnson. And graduating this year it was Jordan Shumway.
All were gold glove winners.
All were all-state players.
All had catches worth of ESPN’s web gems nearly every night.
It started with Parks. We started our gold glove awards in large part because of how good she was defensively.
She was our first defensive player of the year in the region, for good reason.
You could almost never get a ball past her in the outfield. HIt it in her direction, you were headed back to the dugout after being called out.
More recently you had Shumway.
Watch her play and you’ll remember catches where she was fully extended, flying through the air.
You’ll remember running catches as she got to the fence.
The thing with both Parks and Shumway, it wasn’t just about the glove either.
Both had blazing speed, and used it to their advantage.
Lay down a bunt and it’s a single. It was nearly impossible to throw either one out.
They were always the catalysts to their teams offense, hitting near the top of the lineup and getting on base to set the table for everyone in the middle of the lineup.
In between Parks and Shumway was Johnson.
In a lot of ways she was just like the other great outfielders. But, in some ways she was completely different.
Just like Parks and Shumway, Johnson was a human highlight reel on defense.
She used her speed and athleticism to track down every ball hit her way.
Put the ball in play, it was a hit every single time.
But, there was one thing Johnson did that you just didn’t see in softball in this area.
Johnson could use her speed, and turn a bunt into a single. But, if you played in, waiting for the bunt, she could crush the ball over the fence, or off the fence, with the best of them in the league.
Johnson was the rare player that could slap hit as well as anyone you’ll ever see, but she could also square up and drive the ball as well as anyone you’ll see as well.
She was a league player of the year in high school. She was a first-team all-conference pick in college.
Wherever Johnson went, she hit.
Watching a player hit .400 or .500 in high school is one thing, watching them do the same thing in college is insane.
In college Johnson hit .406 at Elmira.
Not for a month of one season. Not for a whole season. For her entire career.
Johnson finished her college career with the best batting average, and on-base percentage, in the history of Elmira College.
That’s how good of a hitter she was.
At one point in college she was leading the nation in hitting.
She never hit under .340 in any season in college.
High school, and college, Johnson was a dynamic player that was always fun to watch.
She also was part of one of the more memorable moments I ever saw while she was in college.
A duck walked on the field during an Elmira home game. Johnson had to shoo the duck off the field before the game could resume.
