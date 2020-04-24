I’ve been covering sports in this area for more than 15 years, wow, time certainly flies.
In that time I’ve seen a lot, but definitely nothing like what we are going through now.
While this is a tough time for athletes, why don’t we take some time and look back at happier times.
I’m going to dig deep in my memory and try and pull out some of the athletes, and teams that stick most in my mind.
I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and have covered a ton of athletes. So, odds are I won’t remember every single detail of every athlete.
So, why don’t you jog my memory. If you have an athlete who played during my time at the paper, send me their name, and some info of what they did and see if you can jog my memory to write about what I recall about their careers.
Let’s start out with someone from Towanda. We will start with the Miller’s at Towanda.
This memory popped into my head because of Stephanie Miller, who was one of the first volleyball and track and field stars I had the chance to cover.
The first memory that stands out with Miller is her performance in track and field.
When she started high school, Miller was a softball player.
However, her athleticism eventually led her to switch to track and field, and what a decision that turned out to be.
Miller started out with hurdles, as she tried to find her niche in the sport.
By her senior year Miller had found the best race for her and that was the 800 meters.
Each and every race, Miller got faster, and faster, and faster.
By the time it got to states, Miller was one of the best 800 runners in Pennsylvania.
From playing softball early in her career, to trying to find her niche in track and field, Miller finished her high school career taking third at states in the 800 in AA in 2008, running a 2:15.33 (A number I did have to look up to recall).
(As a side note, I vividly recall watching the AAA race in awe, not of a local runner, but of a performance you’ll rarely ever see as Chanelle Price of Easton broke the national record with a 2:02.90. After watching that performance I kept an eye to see what Price did in the future. She wound up running sub-2:00 at the 2014 World Indoor Championships to become a World Champion).
Miller wasn’t just a standout in track and field.
She was one of the first superstar volleyball players I had the chance to cover, as she became an all-state standout for the Black Knights, at a time when they were absolutely dominant on the court.
In basketball, Miller was a 1,000-point scorer, but it wasn’t the career numbers that stick in my mind. It was one incredible stretch of a game.
Exact details fade over time, and I don’t want to tell any tall tales, but Miller scored like seven points in under 20 seconds in a game as she hit a three, got a steal and scored and hit a couple free throws in the stretch.
While Stephanie Miller is one of the earlier memories covering Towanda sports for me, her brothers Cody and Joel each left lasting memories of their own.
Cody was a three-sport standout. An athlete that could take over in any sport.
But, it was football where he really stood out.
His junior season, he had 10 interceptions, leading me to wonder all year why anyone ever threw in his direction. He earned all-state honors, and showed everyone what kind of athlete he was.
For all he did as a junior, it wasn’t until his senior year that he took over at quarterback, and what a performance that year was.
Miller could run the ball, he could throw the ball, he could take over a game at any time. As dangerous as he was in the secondary when quarterbacks threw, he was even more dangerous on offense.
Miller did something in 2010 that I had never seen before.
He threw for 1,511 yards that year, while running for 1,163 yards.
Even today 1,000 passing and 1,000 rushing is rare, but what made it even more impressive is that going into his senior year he had just 65 yards passing and 82 yards rushing.
He was the epitome of a player that really grew during his career, until he became an unstoppable force.
Talking about growth as they got older, that’s the story of Joel Miller.
In high school Joel Miller started growing, and growing.
He at times looked like someone who could dominate games, but he was also still growing into his body.
By his senior year he was starting to put it together as a player, earning second-team all-NTL and third-team All-Region honors. But, it was after high school that he really showed what he could do.
Growing to 6-foot, 8-inches tall, Miller walked onto the Mansfield University basketball team and played in 19 games his first year with the Mountaineers.
To go from the NTL to Division II in the PSAC is tough. To go from someone who wasn’t a first-team league all-star, to making a team at the D2 level is something you just don’t see happen.
