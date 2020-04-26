I’ve been covering sports in this area for more than 15 years, wow, time certainly flies.
In that time I’ve seen a lot, but definitely nothing like what we are going through now.
While this is a tough time for athletes, why don’t we take some time and look back at happier times.
I’m going to dig deep in my memory and try and pull out some of the athletes, and teams that stick most in my mind.
I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and have covered a ton of athletes. So, odds are I won’t remember every single detail of every athlete.
So, why don’t you jog my memory. If you have an athlete who played during my time at the paper, send me their name, and some info of what they did and see if you can jog my memory to write about what I recall about their careers.
Today’s where are they now is Athens’ Shane Raupers.
So, why not talk about the memories of watching Raupers play sports in the area?
When I think about Raupers, there is one phrase that sticks in my mind.
“It is not our mistakes that define who we are; it is how we recover from those mistakes.”
Raupers in college talked about how he made a mistake. He walked away from football. He had dominated in high school, and when he got to Syracuse University things were different.
He was no longer big-man on campus. He was a freshman kicker on a Division I football team.
He choose to walk away from the team. And, he quickly regretted that choice.
Many athletes would just give up. They’d realize they made a mistake, and likely regret it forever.
That’s not Raupers.
Raupers, wanted another chance. But, it wasn’t going to be easy to convince the Syracuse coaches they should bring him back.
He wrote to the coaches, over, and over, and over again.
Weeks turned into months, which turned into years, and Raupers never gave up trying to get back on the football team.
And, in the end, he got his shot to return, and he made the most of it. After going to Syracuse as a scholarship kicker, he returned to the team as a walk-on punter.
Gone from football since his freshman year, Shane Raupers had a 51-yard punt in his very first game for the Orange.
With Shane Raupers, he was one of the first superstar athletes where I covered his whole career.
From day one, freshman year, Raupers was the quarterback for the Athens football team.
He also returned kicks, and kicked and punted.
In high school all the attention was on what Raupers did at quarterback.
However, it quickly became clear that his leg was what was going to take him far.
He was a two-time all-state player in high school and played in the Pennsylvania East/West all-star game.
Raupers was one of those athletes who anything he tried, he excelled at.
He was one of the best baseball players in the region. A league player of the year, who led the league in hitting.
Then, he tried throwing javelin track and field, and broke the school record, with a throw of 194-feet as he did two sports in the spring.
I recall him trying wrestling for a short time, and having success in that as well.
Really, there was nothing he couldn’t do.
As a kicker though, he quickly showed he was one of the best in Pennsylvania.
His junior year he hit nine field goals, and he made 13-of-17 field goals between his junior and senior year.
What was most impressive though, he had range out to 50+ yards on his kicks. Suddenly every college was interested.
He really was a once in a generation athlete. But, that’s still not what stands out to me.
What always stands out is his Syracuse football career.
How many people would put in that kind of effort to rejoin the football team? How many athletes would week after week let the coaches know he made a mistake, and wanted another chance?
Raupers was a dominant athlete in high school. One of the best I’ve covered.
However, talking to him in college. Seeing the man he became. Seeing how hard he worked to get back on the Syracuse football team, that was something you rarely see covering sports.
If we are going to talk Shane, I also want to talk about his older brother, Cory, who I also got to see play. They are the only two of the three Raupers brothers I got to cover.
I didn’t get to cover much of Cory’s career. He was finishing high school when I started working for the paper, but his senior year is one of my first huge memories working for the paper.
He was on the last Athens football team to win a District 4 title.
Cory was a nearly unstoppable receiver in the middle of the field. Think Julian Edelman type, a slot receiver who could make a five-yard catch and turn it into a 50-yard gain.
All these years later and I can still picture how unstoppable the Athens offense was that year.
Jason Eby at quarterback (He would later go on to play at Lock Haven). Eby could throw the ball to Raupers, or he could throw to the big target, Nick Reynolds. The fade to Reynolds (Who was over 6-foot, 6-inches), should have been deemed illegal it was so unstoppable. Eby threw a perfect ball, and Reynolds would just go up and get it.
And, if somehow you covered Reynolds, well you just threw it to Raupers for a big play. Raupers was an all-state player multiple times.
Raupers was also a wrestling and baseball player for the Wildcats.
A quick look to see what he’s doing now, and Raupers is a quarterbacks coach at State College High School, where he also coaches wrestling. He graduated from Penn State and Bloomsburg with teaching degrees in social studies and special education.
