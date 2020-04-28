I’ve been covering sports in this area for more than 15 years, wow, time certainly flies.
In that time I’ve seen a lot, but definitely nothing like what we are going through now.
While this is a tough time for athletes, why don’t we take some time and look back at happier times.
I’m going to dig deep in my memory and try and pull out some of the athletes, and teams that stick most in my mind.
I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and have covered a ton of athletes. So, odds are I won’t remember every single detail of every athlete.
So, why don’t you jog my memory. If you have an athlete who played during my time at the paper, send me their name, and some info of what they did and see if you can jog my memory to write about what I recall about their careers.
Let’s flash back to one of the best athletes I’ve covered in the area, and one of the top coaches I’ve seen in the area..
I still can picture the first time I saw Sullivan County’s Baumunk on the basketball court.
I went out to Sullivan County, not sure what to expect.
One of the first people I met at Sullivan County was varsity coach Glenn Vaughan, who at the time was an assistant with the Griffins. Talking to him, you could tell the excitement in Sullivan over having a player like Baumunk.
And, the first time I watched Baumunk take the court, he did not disappoint.
The game was against CMVT, and I just recall dunk, after dunk, after thunderous dunk.
In some ways, Baumunk might have set an unrealistic expectation for me covering basketball in the area.
I quickly thought, wow, if players in the area can do this, that’s pretty special.
I came to realize, what Baumunk was doing was pretty special, and rare.
He was an unstoppable force in high school.
He was this area’s version of the human highlight reel.
There was never an empty seat in the gym when Vinny played. Everyone had to see him play.
Then, Baumunk went to college. And, it turns out, he was an even more unstoppable force in college.
At Misericordia the 6-foot, 6-inch Sullivan County grad had a career to remember.
He was an all-conference selection.
He finished his career as the school’s all-time blocked shots leader with 113. He finished fourth in school history, at the time, with 1,455. He finished fourth all time in rebounds, at the time, with 639 and sixth all-time in games played at 102.
He actually played in college for another local athlete, Trevor Woodruff.
That’s the other memory we’ll go to.
Woodruff was at his alma mater of Misericordia when I first started covering games he coached.
He was coaching men’s basketball, and having success.
He was getting players from all over, but doing a good job of recruiting in the area he grew up, along with having Baumunk, he brought in Andy Smith from Sayre. Smith was a 6-foot, 5-inch player, who wound up leading the Griffins in three-point percentage his junior year, and developed into a solid role player with the Griffins.
Woodruff coached 11 years at his alma mater. He led them to two conference titles, and trips to the NCAA Tournament. He was named Freedom Conference Coach of the Year both times.
With his success at Misericordia it’s no surprise other schools started taking notice. And, today, Woodruff is a Division I head coach.
However, the path to Division I has been a bit different than other coaches take.
Woodruff was looking for the right situation when he left Misericordia and he found it in Scranton.
The thing is, he didn’t find it coaching men’s basketball, he found it coaching the women.
At Scranton, the Wyalusing grad helped the Royals become a nearly unstoppable force.
Scranton was 113-10 under Woodruff in four years, winning conference titles all four of his seasons with the team. Scranton was 53-6 in the league under Woodruff. Scranton made at least the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament all four of his seasons, including a trip to the Final Four his last year.
This past season Woodruff helped Bucknell win 20-plus games and he was the Patriot League Coach of the Year in his first season with the team.
The thing with Woodruff is, the success hasn’t changed who he is.
I’ve had plenty of conversations with Woodruff, and he always still fondly talks about his time back in the NTL area.
Woodruff always makes time to talk, always makes time to do stories for the hometown readers, no matter the success he’s having, or the level of the postseason he’s been in.
I still remember one of the first times I talked to Woodruff when he was at Misericordia.
He loved being at his alma mater. He stayed there over a decade. But, he also had ambition. He dreamed of one day coaching at the highest of levels.
And, that’s exactly where Woodruff is now.
Whether it was coaching Baumunk and Smith at Misericordia, or coaching at Scranton, or now at Bucknell, every step of the way Woodruff has shown he’s one of the best coaches in the country.
