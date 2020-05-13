I’ve been covering sports in this area for more than 15 years, wow, time certainly flies.
In that time I’ve seen a lot, but definitely nothing like what we are going through now.
While this is a tough time for athletes, why don’t we take some time and look back at happier times.
I’m going to dig deep in my memory and try and pull out some of the athletes, and teams that stick most in my mind.
I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and have covered a ton of athletes. So, odds are I won’t remember every single detail of every athlete.
So, why don’t you jog my memory. If you have an athlete who played during my time at the paper, send me their name, and some info of what they did and see if you can jog my memory to write about what I recall about their careers.
When talking about the Hafer family, it would be easy to list off the sports memories.
Just talk about the the three-point shooting of Mallory. Talk about the defensive exploits of the twins. Talk about the athleticism of Mackenzie.
Talk about their skills on the soccer field. Or maybe you want to talk about what they did in softball.
But, the reality is, the most memorable thing in covering the Hafer family, was just watching the interaction among the family.
When you watched the twins play soccer, it was always the same thing. Them on the field. Their dad, Duane, coaching, their mom keeping the scorebook.
It was always a family affair with the Hafer family.
It wasn’t about one girl playing sports. It was about the family supporting each other when they played. It was dad coaching games, mom, Laurie, keeping score, sisters all supporting each other.
One of the most vivid memories of watching them play was the twins playing in a district soccer game on Halloween night. Mackenzie was younger at the time, the age where you would often like to be out, enjoying Halloween. But, there she was, there cheering on her sisters. Cheering on her dad.
That’s what the family did.
It all started with Mallory. All the girls played basketball, few played like Mallory did. Perhaps no one in the area’s history has ever shot the ball like Mallory Hafer.
All of the sisters played multiple sports, but it was basketball that led them to the college level.
In high school she led the state in three pointers. At Mansfield, she broke every single record for threes you can imagine.
You leave her open, it was over, plain and simple.
Mallory Hafer just didn’t miss. And, she was on a loaded Athens girls basketball team.
The team had size. They had talent, and they had Mallory making three pointer after three pointer.
While Mallory was a deadeye shooter, the twins were a little bit different players.
They could shoot, no doubt about it, but their biggest strength was their defense and versatility. They could defend nearly any position. They did it at the high school level, and did the same thing at the college level.
Like her older sisters, Mackenzie also played college basketball.
But, she had another sport that she excelled in at an equally dominant level in high school.
Mackenzie was a star on the softball field.
She had a big bat, but it was her versatility defensively that made her such a strong player. She could play the field, or catch. In basketball, that versatility and athleticism is what helped her play well enough to get a chance to play at Mansfield.
Over the years the details start to fade from my memory of every performance they had. The multi-goal games in soccer. The big games at the plate in softball, or 20 point performances in basketball.
What will always stand out was the way the family came together over sports, and how hard the girls played.
They played hard game in, and game out. They outworked nearly everyone in sports.
When it came to coaching, all their dad Duane did was win, a lot. The Athens’ girls soccer team won league title after league title after league title.
It’s what the family was good at, playing sports hard, making sports a family activity and winning.
