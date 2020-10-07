Things are slowly starting to get a little bit more normal in the NTL.
Area sports fans may soon have a chance to attend more events this fall.
The Governor’s office released adjusted attendance guidelines for indoor and outdoor events, including high school sports.
For indoor events with a maximum occupancy of 0-2,000 people there can be 20% capacity. When the occupancy is 2,001-10,000 you can have 15% and when it is a 10,000 plus occupancy you can have 10%, but no more than 3,750 people.
There is more allowed for outdoor events. Occupancy under 2,000 allows 25%, an occupancy of 2,001-10,000 you can have 20% and any venue over 10,000 occupancy can have 15%, up to 7,5000 people.
The guidelines would be in place starting Friday. However, for many area schools they still have to discuss their attendance plans, so it could be a little while before all schools decide what they want to do.
TROY, CANTON NEAR RETURN
Canton and Troy’s sports teams are nearing a return to action.
Troy announced they would be back in school, and returning to sports, on the 13th. Canton is eligible to return starting the 12th.
There are some football games already added to the schedule as the Canton football team will return to action right on the 12th with a Monday Night football game in Athens. It will be the second straight game on Monday night for Athens.
The Troy football team will return on Friday, Oct. 16 making up a game in Wellsboro.
The Troy cross country teams will return the first day they can run again, on the 13th, running at Towanda in a tri-meet that includes Wyalusing, in a matchup of two very good girls cross country programs.
