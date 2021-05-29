SHIPPENSBURG—It was an all-north final as Towanda’s Porschia Bennett, and Williamson’s Charlize Slusser went head-to-head for the top two spots in the State for the high jump.
Bennett had the edge on the day as she topped out at 5-7, edging Slusser by an inch, who posted a season best height of 5-6.
“She really has been a good competitor all season,” Bennett said of Slusser. “She really pushed me.”
Bennett becomes the first state champion for Towanda since 2004, the year Sam Fairchild won gold in the pole vault. She’s the first Towanda girl to capture gold since Judy Perry won the 3200 in 1986. She’s also the first junior in Towanda history to capture gold.
All of this comes as she improved on a sixth-place finish as a freshman, and used the year off to get even better, and become a state champion.
Bennett being pushed could be a dangerous thing. Just one of the top six finalists will be back next year. With an offseason that will surely feature more work, Bennett might be the favorite to repeat heading into next year’s meet.
As for Friday, it came down to Bennett nailing her final jump at 5-6. She hit and immediately put the pressure back on Slusser, who cleared the height on the first jump.
“A 5-4 I was really nervous, because Charlize kept hitting everything,” Bennett said. “She always gets better every meet. Then she made the 5-6 jump and that made me really nervous.”
It was an all NTL showdown for quite a while as third-place finisher Gianna Bedel exited the picture after clearing 5-feet, 3-inches, leaving the two NTL girls battling it out over the next few heights.
It was a rematch of districts where Slusser cleared 5-feet, 4-inches, and Bennett won it with a 5-foot, 6-inch jump. Only this time the heights were even higher.
It was a season best jump for Slusser, who cleared the height with cheers sounding from beyond the outside the stadium.
“This is the first time this year I hit 5-6,” Slusser said. “It felt really nice, especially at the State meet. It feels really good.”
Slusser also took a lot away from the competition with Bennett. The two seemed to push each other throughout the day.
“It’s good for both of us,” Slusser said. “We push each other. I’m glad for her. She did really well. Two people going one and two from District 4 is really amazing.”
Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron took home a medal after a sixth-place finish in the long jump. His best length was 21-04.25.
“For my first year coming to State I’m very excited,” Camerson said. “I’m very happy for myself for the efforts I did today.
Cameron opened a little slow by his standard but did enough to keep advancing. He adjusted and was much better in his final jumps.
“I was just talking to the other jumpers, and they were hyping me up,” Cameron said. “Competition makes me work harder.”
