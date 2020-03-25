The biggest thing for high school athletes at this time is the uncertainty.
Will they get to have a spring sports season? Will they get to be back with their teammates, and return to school? And, if so, when?
For high school athletes, the uncertainty can be tough. The thought of losing spring sports, especially for seniors, is scary.
Things are looking bleak with all college sports calling off their spring schedules, and pro leagues looking at possible May, or even June, returns.
Over the next couple weeks we will talk with high school athletes and let their words be heard on what this entire situation is like for them.
This was the season for the Morgan Gentile and the Elmira girls’ basketball season.
This was the year they had been building toward, the year they had all dreamed of.
The big three — Gentile, Kiara Fisher and Zaria Demember-Shazer — all Division I basketball commits were healthy this year. They were playing as well as they have at any point in their careers.
They knew this season could be the one. The one where they cut down the nets as state champions.
And, now, now it’s over.
The chance at winning a state title is gone. Not because Elmira lost a basketball game, but because the state lost the state playoffs.
On Monday the state canceled the New York State winter sports championships, bringing an end to the state title dreams for Gentile and the Express.
“We had been looking forward to the state championship game all season, and truthfully ever since I moved to Elmira winning states was one of our main goals,” Gentile said.
For the Express, losing a game would be hard, losing a chance to even compete was especially tough.
“Truthfully, we didn’t lose the state championship, we just lost the opportunity to actually win it,” Gentile said. “It honestly sucks that our team didn’t even get a chance at winning it. “
What made things really hard was not knowing.
The championships had been delayed as the team waited each day, anxious to hear if they would have a chance to compete.
“It was honestly tough to just wait for an answer,” Gentile said. “Especially since we all were hungry to win. I just tried using the time off to just get better and stayed focused.”
One of the hardest things for the girls is knowing they are no longer going to have games together. It all just ended, without a chance to say their goodbyes to the season.
“Knowing the last time we played was the last is tough,” Gentile said. “It’s something I don’t really want to think about too much. These girls have become my family the past few years and I just can’t believe it’s all over like that. It’s truly extremely difficult and is something I just don’t really want to accept yet.”
One of the few bright spots for Gentile is knowing she gets to play in college, she is committed to St. Bonaventure University, meaning her basketball career isn’t ending.
“Playing basketball in college is something I have always dreamt about,” Gentile said. “So, knowing this isn’t the end for me is helpful. I’m just super stoked to start college ball in the near future.”
