Our garage resembled the town recycling center. I needed a hair cut; actually, I needed one two weeks ago. My 401(k) continued its free fall on the first official day of my retirement.
Seemed like a good day to go fishing.
This was to be more of a ceremonial outing than an actual fishing trip. Even Finn, our high-octane 5-year-old Lab, was coming along, her focus likely – hopefully – on grouse instead of trout.
Paula and I would share a 4-weight fly rod on this day, hopping from one pool to the next, drifting an orange beadhead mop fly through likely holding areas. Not exactly high-tech fishing.
While New York state’s trout season officially kicked off on this day (April 1), we instead opted for the mountains of northcentral Pennsylvania, our eyes on a remote tributary loaded with wild brown and brook trout.
Remote was what we were looking for, even more so than usual given the COVID-19 situation. Paula and I are taking this seriously, and after several days of being homebound we were ready to step outside, but with some rigid rules. A two-hour drive over, two hours back. No stops in between. Social distancing would prevail in the unlikely event we encountered anyone.
We never did, and the day was just what we needed. Sunny but cool, water cold but clear, trout cooperative. We were at home. Not on Sayre Hill, but where we have felt so comfortable for so long. While I had fished the main creek for four decades, this was my first time on the tiny trib.
It won’t be my last. My first cast of the day, a mere flip through a promising run, resulted in a flash of orange that could only have been the belly of a spectacular, wild brook trout – spectacular being a bit redundant when you’re talking about a stream-bred brookie. It wasn’t until later in the day that I stopped to realize I had caught a trout on my first cast as a retiree.
Paula and I swapped rods and runs and caught a couple more brook trout each. Not as big as the first, but just as colorful. No browns this day, but that was okay.
Finn, meanwhile, zipped around frantically after flushing a grouse, probably spooking a few fish but not enough to spoil things. At the end of the day she seemed sufficiently muddy; we were glad to have a couple “dog towels” handy to clean her up before the drive home.
We almost assuredly could have stuck around and picked up a few more fish. But this was enough. Back at the truck, the egg salad sandwiches tasted, as they always do, a bit better out here, and the Jetboil had the hot chocolate ready in minutes.
It was an outing that softened the blow of losing a Kansas turkey hunting trip to the coronavirus. The birds will be there next year, and it would have been downright selfish to make the trek even if we had clearance to do so, given the more serious struggles of so many others.
We got a reminder of the situation on the trip home, when we learned of the governor’s announcement that day of the “stay at home” order further restricting activity. We wondered, hoped, and prayed things would turn around soon.
Finn fought sleep as we headed east on Route 6, hoping to catch a glimpse of something – anything – on the way home.
We unloaded the truck and hunkered down again at home, plotting our next trip and trying to be as efficient as possible in keeping them to a minimum. We counted this day as necessary.
But I still need a hair cut.
