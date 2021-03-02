Our 2020-2021 pheasant season ended with neither a bang nor a whimper, although it was closer to the latter. Our Lab Finn came up lame after a few rousing play sessions with puppy Riley and a romp in the woods the day before we were set to close out the season on its final day with what is often a ceremonial hunt.
It was the same left front leg that had given her a bit of a problem a month ago and that time necessitated a trip to the vet to put to rest any concerns over an injury. She bounced back pretty quickly and did this time around as well, forcing me to grudgingly come to the realization that Finn just isn’t quite as stoic as some of our previous hunting dogs.
Our first Lab, Magic, was so workmanlike in the field she had no time for praise or even treats, fully intent on finding another bird after a casual retrieve. I yanked a two-inch thorn out of her paw one day after I noticed her hopping through the brush; a quick face wash for me and she was back at it.
Ben, our only male Lab over the years, often after a day afield looked like Rocky Balboa after going 15 with Apollo Creed. There was no such thing as impenetrable cover for Ben, and our hunting buddies years later still rave about their days afield with the black buzzsaw.
Finn, now approaching six, remains a fine hunting dog, although this season was shortened considerably by snow depths that made our state game land haunts unmanageable. We still managed to down a few birds, and Finn had some memorable flushes and retrieves, running down a pair of cripples with some real flair, the kind that will remain etched in our hunting memories for years.
But we were looking forward to capping the season with an outing that would have included Riley, our now five-month-old yellow fireball who has already shown signs of becoming a fine field companion. Good nose. Confident. Bold, even. Not gun shy, and always ready to go. It would have been fun to hunt her alongside Finn, with no expectations at this point but an eye out for signs of the future. Who knows? Maybe we would have gotten a flush, which is about all you can hope for in late February when birds are few and far between. Maybe Riley would have gotten a snootful of pheasant and sorted it out. Maybe, maybe not.
We’ll never know. Shutting down Finn was the right move, even though she showed no limp the next day and was ready to serve as our bird feeder bouncer whenever a squirrel decided to slip into the yard.
There will be next season, and we will continue to work with both dogs, but especially Riley, through the summer on pigeons and quail, with a focus on control but also fun.
Finn will be back at it next season as well, and she’ll continue to tell us when an ache or pain pops up. That’s okay; we’ve come to understand that’s how she operates. So there will be a few days off during the season, but some memorable days afield as well.
