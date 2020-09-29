I’ve learned over the past several years, when planning a Lake Erie fishing trip, not to plan on actually fishing.
It’s true, and it’s been that way with amazing regularity. So much so that it’s become a running joke among fellow outdoor writers – unless they unfortunately were blown off the lake at the same time, sidelined by the 5- to 7-foot waves the walleye and smallmouth bass factory is capable of producing.
So when fishing buddy Todd Smith and I arrived in Dunkirk one afternoon last month, I wasn’t surprised by the waves crashing over the breakwall and The Weather Channel’s brief mention – they were busy following a girl named Laura – of the 60-mile-an-hour wind gusts that swept across Chautauqua County that day.
Todd and I were actually supposed to be in northern Ontario, tackling smallmouths and northern pike on a remote lake accessible only by floatplane, and picking up a few walleye for dinner every day. But Canada’s border closure brought by COVID-19 nixed that trip, so we “settled” for a couple days on the Lower Niagara River for salmon and bronzebacks, followed by this planned walleye filet fest on Lake Erie.
But this was Lake Erie, so while we were looking forward to boating our limit of walleye, I was preparing instead to overdose on double doubles and chocolate glazed doughnuts at Tim Horton’s while wondering if I should have brought along a surfboard.
Our guide for the next day, however, was optimistic, sensing a window of opportunity. Charter Capt. Jim Klein of Eye-Fish Charters knows the lake and its moods better than I, plying Erie’s waters during several walleye tournaments and also making and selling his own fishing tackle, notably single- and double-bladed worm harnesses (Eye-Fish.com).
Thankfully, Jim was right. And when it comes to Lake Erie walleye fishing, getting out on the lake is usually the biggest hurdle. The lake has seen solid year classes of fish and limit catches have become the rule rather than the exception, so much so that anglers have been spoiled in recent years. You often hear anglers with full live wells grumble about how long it took to boat a limit of six fish, forgetting that they did limit out – usually on solid fish that need not be placed along a tape measure.
But it has, in fact, been a bit of a challenging year of walleye fishing on Lake Erie, thanks to incredibly warm water conditions. On this day Jim’s electronics confirmed that – 75 degrees up top, 74.5 degrees 80 feet down. Some boats headed out to deeper and cooler water; we played the hand we were dealt just a couple miles offshore.
Given my love-hate relationship with Lake Erie, Todd and I were just thankful to be fishing. The regular thumping of rods that signaled a strike were a bonus. Some attacked our trolled Renosky lures, others hit Jim’s worm harnesses, and still others were tempted by spoons. Planer boards. Downriggers. It didn’t seem to matter as the live well filled up.
A few massive freshwater drum (sheepshead) interrupted the walleye assault, including one in the 15- to 20-pound neighborhood boated by Todd.
We ignored a spitting rain (well, I did don my Sitka jacket) as we continued to boat walleye in the 3- to 5-pound range. Todd’s 8-pound, 8-ounce fish at mid-morning was the kind of walleye Jim would gladly take during tournament time, and a perfect example of what Lake Erie is capable of yielding.
This time, Lake Erie allowed us to sample its riches. We headed back with our six-fish limits, where Jim’s electric filet knife worked its magic at the Town of Hanover’s top-notch cleaning station.
Our freezers are loaded with walleye filets, including the oft-overlooked cheeks, that circular piece of meat that works great in soup.
A day earlier and we would have been relegated to a table at Tim Horton’s. And Jim wasn’t planning to fish on the weekend after our Friday outing. The big lake was going to kick up again as it so often does.
But when Lake Erie decides to let you on, it’s usually a memorable day on the water.
