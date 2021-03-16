I’ve never caught a “golden rainbow” trout, those hatchery hybrids that seem to glow in the dark and are quite visible to anglers as well as predators like hawks, eagles, otters and great blue herons. Part of that is a product of fishing location; I’m often plying the waters where wild trout reside and hatchery stockings don’t occur.
Don’t get the wrong idea. I’m not one of these stuffy fly fishers who look at stocked trout with disdain; I actually tote spinning gear on occasion. I just prefer more remote waters where I’m less likely to encounter another angler. Maybe that means I dislike people more than stocked trout, but I’d like to think that’s not the case. Maybe just when I’m fishing.
Even when I do fish stocked trout waters, I’m often looking for pockets instead of pools, which are typically surrounded by anglers, especially on opening day and on the days when stockings occur. I’ve seen a couple goldens landed by anglers fishing the larger pools, and my best chance at hooking into one myself occurred during last year’s trout opener.
When the Fish & Boat Commission last April kicked off the season in rapid-fire, midweek, surprise fashion to avoid the typical opening day crowds amid COVID concerns, I dropped what I was doing – essentially nothing, since I was two weeks into retirement – and scooted down Route 220 and then west on 87 to Little Loyalsock Creek, simply to observe the ritual of opening day and kick off another trout season.
My game plan was to pitch a few spinners and enjoy the morning, and maybe even catch a trout or two for dinner. Opening day is one of those rare times when I keep a trout, and in no time at all I had five rainbows, even before other anglers began arriving on the stream as word spread through Sullivan County like a spring brushfire that trout season was open.
One angler just a bit downstream had his young son along, a boy of maybe four or five whose running commentary on the action was audible to me and, while I don’t remember it all, had me chuckling. I made a few casts in front of a highly visible golden trout, with a goal of handing the kid my rod and letting him land the fish.
I never did connect, and neither did the boy’s dad, who was trying to land a golden of his own.
Your chances of tying into a golden ‘bow are increasing, however, since the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, in response to the popularity of the fish, are producing about 15,000 annually and this year added a golden rainbow category on its trout stocking list online.
In Bradford County, those waters where goldens will be stocked this spring are Cooks Pond, Sugar Creek, Sunfish Pond, Towanda Creek, Tuscarora Creek, and Wysox Creek. In Sullivan County, goldens will be planted in Hunters Lake, Elk Creek, Hoagland Branch, Little Loyalsock Creek, Loyalsock Creek, Muncy Creek, and the North Branch of Mehoopany Creek.
So don’t be surprised when you encounter a brightly colored trout swimming among the browns and rainbows this spring. They’re a bit of a novelty for sure, a product of the discovery back in 1954 of a single female trout with a genetic mutation in the West Virginia hatchery system. From there, selective breeding with “regular” rainbows produced the goldens, which soared in popularity in 1963 when they were dubbed “West Virginia Centennial Golden Trout.”
Pennsylvania and other states got in the act, producing palomino trout that were first stocked in the Keystone State in 1967. The genetic strain has since weakened in Pennsylvania, but selective breeding has produced the even brighter golden rainbow, which are now reared to trophy size in the state.
I’m still partial to wild trout and the environment in which they’re found, but I’ll admit I’d like to catch a golden. Just one.
