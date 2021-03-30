I’m not sure where I’ll be fishing when Pennsylvania’s trout season opens Saturday, April 3 – yes, April 3 – but I know I’ll be out there somewhere.
In recent years, it’s been Little Schrader Creek, a destination chosen because of my lengthy love affair with the stream and also because it’s typically stocked with brook trout, which are more likely to be active during the chilly season kickoff when water temps aren’t necessarily conducive to good fishing.
But I could head elsewhere to waters I’ve enjoyed over the past six decades. Scenic Rock Run in Lycoming County, so picturesque I’d fish it even if I knew it didn’t hold any trout. Hoagland Branch in Sullivan County, which has survived some scouring floodwaters and maintained its eye-popping beauty. The big Schrader. Elk Creek, into which the Hoagland flows. To the west, Pine Creek.
While the final decision has yet to be made, rest assured I’ll observe the ritual of another opening day, regardless of weather or water conditions. I’ll take it for what it’s worth: simply a tradition where I choose not to escape the crowds, but instead enjoy the season-opening buzz of frenzied fishing that can include tangled lines, lost trout and, at times, an icy plunge by an angler who loses his footing on the slippery streamside rocks. In over 50 years of openers, I’ve seen a lot, and some of it hasn’t been pretty.
Pennsylvania’s trout opener in recent years has been a moving target, as is the case this year since the Fish & Boat Commission has abandoned its two-tiered season opening in favor of the single, earlier unveiling. The state also announced a single-day mentored youth season that was held last Saturday. Fish & Boat Commission officials touted the single-day opener as one that would provide anglers with two more weeks of trout fishing; reduce travel associated with multiple opening dates; and minimize overcrowding on many waters in the ongoing effort to maintain social distancing.
Last year, in an effort to reduce crowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission did a midweek, surprise announcement to open the trout season. Word quickly trickled out, as did anglers to their favorite waters.
An April 3 opener may bring some weather challenges. Having fished many New York April 1 trout kickoffs, I know there can be a big difference between that date and mid-April in terms of air and water temperatures. Some years have been downright painful
For some anglers, especially serious flyrodders, opening day means very little. Pennsylvania has many “DHALO” (Delayed Harvest, Artificial Lures Only) waters where fishing is allowed all year – a section of Towanda Creek among them.
While every trout opener is different, mine usually goes something like this: arrive early in preparation for the 8 a.m. start; pitch a few spinnerbaits or toss salted worms (no fly rod on this day); catch – and keep – a few trout, the only day in which I will creel a couple for a meal; fish for just an hour or two, then head back to the truck and fire up the cookstove for some eggs and bacon and the JetBoil for some hot chocolate. Along the way I’ll try to point out a productive hole or pocket to an angler still searching for fish, and on the drive home I’ll do a little scouting for gobblers ahead of the spring season.
I’ll take opening day for what it is – a celebration of the arrival of spring, the end of a long winter, and a chance to land a couple trout for the frying pan or broiler oven.
All I have to do now is decide where to fish.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached via email at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.