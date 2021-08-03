My quest for a 20-inch, 5-pound smallmouth bass could hardly be classified as a single-minded obsession. Probably the best example of that is I refuse to give up a single day of spring gobbler hunting to head west to Lake Erie, where pre-spawn bronzebacks are available in great numbers and frightening size, and a 6-pounder may be just as likely as a 5.
That alone may be the biggest reason why I haven’t reached my self-imposed goal, and why Paula’s 20 3/4-inch inch, Lake Champlain-caught small occupies a place above our wood stove, although hers topped out short of the 5-pound mark at 4 pounds, 12 ounces.
But it’s not like I haven’t tried. Knowing full well that Lake Erie tips the odds seriously in my favor, I’ve made several trips to that bronzeback factory (after spring turkey season), only to come up short (a 4-pound, 8-ounce beauty briefly made my heart flutter).
Too, other treks out to Erie have left me shorebound, with 5-, 6- and even 7-foot waves crashing against the breakwall at Dunkirk. It’s become a running joke among fellow outdoor writers, who when also planning to fish urge me to either stay home or slip into town under cover of darkness to avoid alerting the big lake. I’m just as likely to spend the morning at Tim Horton’s, sipping Double Doubles and eating chocolate glazed doughnuts, as I am flipping drop-shot rigs in anticipation of the big one.
I’ll likely give it another try this month when Paula and I head out to Lake Erie for a fishing event that showcases the lake’s tremendous walleye fishery. In past years Paula has brought home the filets while I’ve teamed up with a bass angler and plied the water for bronzebacks. The catches have been solid, but the 20/5 fish remains elusive.
Other outings involving smallmouths have taken place every season, but let’s be honest, the Chemung River rarely, if ever, yields a 20-inch smallie, and while the Susquehanna may produce some that size (bigger water, bigger fish) I can’t count on that kind of lightning strike.
Even Lake Champlain, generally regarded as one of the finest smallmouth fisheries in the country, rarely turns up a 20-inch fish, even during the many pro bass tourneys hosted there. Plenty of 16s and 18s, but there’s a big difference between an 18- and 20-inch smallmouth.
Some remote waters, such as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of Minnesota and Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario, have offered up memorable outings, with solid smallmouths towing our canoe around. And this month a long-awaited bush plane flight into a northern Ontario water loaded with smallmouths will happen, as the Canadian border opens just in time for that trip. Who knows? A 20-inch, 5-pound hog could lurk in those waters.
My guess is if it does finally happen, it will happen in the fall when the fish are putting on the feedbag and are at their heaviest. But that will likely mean I have to forego an evening in the tree stand, maybe a couple evenings if the quest involves a trek out to Lake Erie or the Lower Niagara River.
Until it does, I’ll just look at Paula’s smallmouth mount and accompanying picture and wonder if there’s space next to hers or on the wall of my office.
