I’m not in the greatest of moods these days, having skipped the youth turkey hunting weekend in Pennsylvania and New York, another fallout from the COVID-19 situation.
In past years I’ve rounded up kids on both sides of the border and made some fantastic memories in the field while introducing youngsters to the spring gobbler game. I’d never missed a New York youth hunt until last weekend.
But the coronavirus situation being what it is, and my age and “high risk” designation being what they are, it just made sense – painful sense – to pass this year on one of my favorite hunting weekends.
Too, the regular spring gobbler season on both sides of the N.Y.-Pa. border (which open May 1 and 2, respectively) is shaping up to be one like no other, given the advisories in each state on continuing social distancing and “responsible recreation.”
First and foremost, expect unprecedented levels of hunting pressure this spring, given levels of unemployment, schools in session only online, and folks simply wanting to get outside and do something. That means more than ever this spring, safety afield will be paramount.
It goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway, that we should treat every gun as if it were loaded; always identify our target; never – never, ever – stalk a turkey or turkey sound, be it a yelping hen or a gobbling longbeard; and always set up with safety in mind, especially when using decoys.
Until COVID-19-related restrictions are loosened, my lone hunting partner this spring will be Paula. I’m fine with that, although we did have to scrap planned hunts with other folks, including kids – you can take them out during the regular season as well as the youth offering – and some others new to spring gobbler hunting.
Bottom line, Paula and I are taking this coronavirus thing seriously – as seriously as we take spring gobbler hunting.
With trout seasons now open in both Pennsylvania and New York, anglers are out in full force despite some iffy April weather. Anglers have in general been following social distancing guidelines, keeping their rod’s length distance from fellow fishers and in many cases wearing masks while plying their favorite – and likely recently stocked – water.
But it hasn’t been easy. In Pennsylvania, Fish and Boat Commission officials have urged trout chasers to try their luck close to home, suggesting fishing outings within 15 minutes of their homes.
That’s a pretty difficult limit to adhere to, especially if you’re a Valley-area resident looking for trout in the Keystone State. Wysox Creek likely falls within that 15-minute guideline, but popular waters such as Schrader Creek, Loyalsock Creek and so many others are well beyond that travel time for most Bradford County anglers.
Pennsylvania’s decision to open the trout season April 7 to avoid the typical opening-day crowding was met with generally positive reviews, although some anglers weren’t thrilled with the surprise start. I’ll admit, having retired just a week earlier I was able to react to the decision by dropping what I was doing and heading down to the Little Loyalsock for a quick limit of rainbows. I even kept them for a meal or two, as I often do on opening day.
“The opening day dynamic is that the first day can be quite crowded. After consulting with one another, we wanted to minimize those pinchpoints,” Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said. “And, by all indications, we’re very happy with how Pennsylvania anglers responded.”
And how about this for irony? The typical regular-season trout kickoff (April 18) was met with snow and biting cold across most of the state, which made the decision to go early look pretty good. The same thing happened last fall when Pennsylvania’s regular deer season opened on the Saturday for the first time since 1963. The following Monday on what would have been the traditional Monday-after-Thanksgiving kickoff saw a solid snowfall in much of the state that would have created difficult hunting conditions and even tougher access to some hunting spots.
