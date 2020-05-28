What is sports going to look like when they come back?
Will crowds fill the bleachers?
Will games go on with the usual schedule in the fall, or will schedules be different.
These are questions everyone seems to be asking.
They are questions no one seems to have an answer for.
There are certainly some positive signs.
States are opening things up for pro and college teams to start returning to practices.
Pro leagues are forming plans for a return.
Colleges are talking about a fall sports season.
At the high school level the PIAA is talking about their support of getting athletes back on the field this fall.
It all sounds positive.
It also is filled with a lot of unknowns.
There is a lot of statements like, if there are crowds. If there are games. If there are sports.
If fills our lives these days.
It’s that dreaded word uncertainty, the same word we heard through the spring sports season.
There are some sports back right now.
The UFC has been fighting.
NASCAR is back racing.
But, those are different than team sports.
That’s different then a field or court full of athletes all competing at the same. It’s different then a locker room full of athletes preparing for a game.
Team sports are a different animal, and right now, there is hope, but there are not finalized plans.
The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, they are all looking at playing in just a couple of cities. They are all looking at plans to put all the teams in a couple of cities, without any fans watching.
College football is discussing what the sport would be without fans.
It would be a lot different. No tailgating. No White Outs and fans going crazy.
It would be football. It would be the return of sports, but what is college football without the fans?
All of this is the pro and college level.
But, for many athletes, the bigger concern is high school sports.
Will athletes be on the field at the start of the fall?
Will they allow packed stands for Friday Night Lights?
Will they allow a sold out gym for a big NTL wrestling match?
All of this is the unknown.
Right now, we don’t even know for sure if kids will be in schools in the fall.
Some colleges in the country are already talking that they won’t have students on campus in the fall.
What will happen with other schools?
Will they all have kids in school in the fall?
Will there be restrictions, will things be different at all?
And, if kids aren’t in school physically, can there be high school sports? If there is social distancing in the classrooms, what will happen in the stands on Friday nights?
Right now, we should have just finished PIAA Track and Field. Waverly should be getting ready for the postseason in track in New York.
Baseball and softball teams should be competing in states.
We should have teams getting ready for summer workouts.
We should have football teams doing 7 on 7. Basketball teams should be starting summer leagues. Wrestlers should be heading to summer tournaments.
All of this should be happening. Right now, it’s not.
Even if things are back to normal in the fall, how will all this time off impact athletes? How will limited summers impact teams?
Will chemistry be there at the start of the fall? Will kids take time to round into form as the fall starts?
Just so many questions.
Just so much uncertainty.
Hopefully things will be back to normal in the fall.
Hopefully we’ll have those Friday Night Lights.
Hopefully we’ll have cross country runners hitting the course. Volleyball players going for kills. Soccer players racing up and down the field, scoring goals.
But, it’s all just so unknown.
We can hope for everything to be perfect.
But, we just don’t know, and we have to be ready for the uncertainty.
