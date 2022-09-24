Strong bond helping Griffins find success in 2022

Sullivan County’s Rocky Finnegan passes the ball during the Griffins’ game against Troy on Monday.

 Review Photo/Pat McDonald

When you look at a successful team, no matter what the sport, you will see several traits. Talent and a strong work ethic are two of those attributes, but maybe the most important one is a strong bond among the players.

If you watch the Sullivan County boys soccer team play this year, you will see that bond on the field and on the sideline — and it’s a big reason why the Griffins are off to a strong start this year.