Strong bond helping Griffins find success in 2022

When you look at a successful team, no matter what the sport, you will see several traits. Talent and a strong work ethic are two of those attributes, but maybe the most important one is a strong bond among the players.
If you watch the Sullivan County boys soccer team play this year, you will see that bond on the field and on the sideline — and it’s a big reason why the Griffins are off to a strong start this year.
“That’s the key. They have to get along with one another,” said Sullivan County coach Chris Koschak. “It all comes down to psychology and if they are having fun with one another, that makes for a good season. If they don’t like one another, it’s going to be the opposite of that.”
Sullivan County currently sits at 5-1 on the season, and the Griffins believe they have improved as the season has rolled along.
“We’re doing good, getting better as the year’s going on,” said senior midfielder Rocky Finnegan after the Griffins beat Troy on Monday. “We started off beating (Troy) 4-1, came out here and got an 8-0 win today, so we’re definitely improving.”
Finnegan said one factor in that improvement has been communication and teamwork.
“We’re playing as a team better this year, making a lot more passes and being more dangerous on offense, creating opportunities,” he said.
Of course it helps that most of this group have been teammates for a large chunk of their lives on the soccer field.
“We’ve been playing together, most of us pretty much all of our lives,” senior striker Riley King said. “All the way up through (youth soccer). We have a pretty good bond together, I feel like. We try to keep it fun and keep it friendly competition.”
Trey Higley, a senior sweeper for the Griffins, echoed that sentiment.
“We’ve played (together) throughout our whole lives. We’re all really good friends and we all have lots of classes together and have a lot of fun,” Higley said.
The Griffins credit their coach with keeping their mindset right by making sure they have plenty of fun while putting in the necessary work to be successful.
“Our practices, they’re not way too strict. We have fun and work hard in practice. I think that’s a big key to our winning,” Finnegan said.
Koschak has seen the Griffins’ fun-loving and hard working mix pay off on the field.
“They are loose, work with one another, communicate with one another pretty good,” he said.
Communication is important in soccer as it connects the defense to the midfield and up to the strikers — and the Griffins understand how crucial it is for them to reach their goals.
“Our defense, led by (Trey) back there, he commands the team really well and moves it up into (Rocky) in the midfield and they kick it up to me as a striker,” King said.
Higley talked about a specific example of how communication paid off in Sullivan County’s recent win over Troy.
“Just talking on defense, making sure everyone is in their spots. You don’t want to be yelling but you’ve got to be vocal and talk out to people because if they don’t know — like (today against Troy) I told one of our midfielders, Rocky, to get moving, I kicked it up to him and he went up and scored,” Higley said.
Koschak has been happy with his squad’s effort this season, but he believes their best is still ahead of them.
“I don’t think we’ve put together a complete game yet. I think we’re still developing,” he said. “I think we still need to get together and figure out where we’re going to be on the field, communicate even better than we are right now. (We need) softer touches, better looks on goal where we’re not panicking with the ball at our feet and not shooting it right at the goalkeeper. We still haven’t done that yet. We still have things to work on. We still have things to develop.”
Koschak is confident the Griffins can reach their potential and make a run in districts, but he also understands District IV Class A is always a minefield.
“It’s always going to be tough, especially with the likes of East Juniata, Southern Columbia, Benton, South Williamsport. I mean we’ve also got Northumberland Christian, so it’s always tough. There’s always a big core of teams who are going to compete for that (district title),” Koschak said.
The Griffins know it will take a lot of work to get the job done, but they believe in themselves and feel like their goals are within reach in 2022.
“This year, (we want to) make a run deep into the playoffs if not win (a district title). That’s the goal,” King said.
“I think we can always get better and progress throughout the year, but hopefully (we can) make a run (in playoffs) and hopefully win,” Higley added.
Koschak believes his squad has the right mindset to get the job done.
“I think their mindset is right. I think they are looking to do something and make a name for themselves, and I think they’re doing that,” he said.
