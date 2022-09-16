Strong defense a key in Canton's pursuit of a championship

The Canton defense teams up to stop Wellsboro’s Conner Adams during the Warriors’ win over the Hornets

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

CANTON — It is no secret that the Canton Warriors have one of the best offenses in the Northern Tier League, if not the state, but the defense has also played at an elite level in recent years.

So far in 2022, Canton has allowed just 18 points in three games, including shutouts in its past two games.