CANTON — It is no secret that the Canton Warriors have one of the best offenses in the Northern Tier League, if not the state, but the defense has also played at an elite level in recent years.
So far in 2022, Canton has allowed just 18 points in three games, including shutouts in its past two games.
Head coach Tyler Sechrist called last year’s Warrior defense “lights out,” but thinks this year’s unit can be even better.
“We kind of knew going in, but then in camp we could see all the pieces were there,” Sechrist said. “We had the depth and guys back with experience. Through camp into the first scrimmage, we realized what we have.”
The motivation for the strong defense dates back to last December, when the Warriors fell to eventual champion Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A semifinals.
They do not want to experience that feeling a second time, and that has shown night in and night out through the early part of the 2022 campaign.
“It definitely shows the work we put in in the offseason,” senior Brenen Taylor said. “Me and Riley (Parker) were in the gym I think every single night, just wishing to have it back after the state semifinal loss last year. We just kept thinking ‘We aren’t going to let it happen again this year.’ We pushed all of our guys — underclassmen and our grade — to stay in there and work hard so we can be better, and it shows.”
Sechrist knows his team has the athletes to make plays, but credited defensive coordinator Greg Bellows for creating a scheme that allows those plays to be made.
“Coach Bellows is a great defensive coordinator. He keeps things simple, yet he’s able to do a lot of different things,” Sechrist said. “We’ve been able to show different looks. We can show look, get out of it and get back into it, show different fronts, different blitzes. He does a great job at being creative to put pressure on offenses.”
All that movement before the snap and throwing off the offense before the snap is a point of emphasis for the Warriors.
“We stress that a lot, we try to get where we need to be,” senior lineman Gage Pepper said. “We have fake calls and real calls, and try to confuse the offense a little bit, too. It’s all part of the game.”
With so much going on before the ball is even snapped, communication between the players becomes key, and that starts before the team takes the field.
“It really starts in practice. We do a lot in the classroom, just getting ready, just drilling it in practice so it looks smooth (in games),” said junior linebacker Hudson Ward, who leads the NTL with 33 tackles. “It’s important to talk so we just know what we’re doing.”
With the success of the Canton defense so far this year, it is clear the players know what they are doing.
“They’ve done a great job. Riley and Brenen Taylor are great leaders out there, and they’re always talking,” Sechrist said. “Defensively, it’s been huge with communication, being able to communicate so everybody is on the same page.”
When that communication is not there, things have the potential to go awry.
“It’s like Coach Bellows says, ‘If we’re not on the same page, things start to go wrong,’” Taylor said. “So all of us just have to be one mind out there. If one of us is off key then it ruins the whole play.”
The Canton offense is just as high-powered as it was a year ago, but having such a strong defensive unit is integral to that success.
Turnovers and stalled drives are always a part of the game. When that happens to the Warriors, they know they can get the ball back quickly.
“It’s definitely reassuring. The game against North Penn-Mansfield is a prime example,” Taylor said. “First play, we fumbled the snap and then we came back and got an interception the next play. It’s just nice to have.”
The Warriors scored on that possession. It was an all-around team effort.
“That takes a lot of pressure off,” Sechrist said. “We’ve been running a couple different quarterbacks, who have all been doing well. But when your defense is not allowing any points, it takes a lot of pressure off the offense. It really helps out.”
And when both units are firing on all cylinders, good things happen.
“It’s great,” Pepper said. “The defense is really important, but you’ve got to have a good offense too to win games, so we’re grateful to be strong in both.”
Ward noted how having both a strong offense goes a long way in the success of the defense.
“We get a good look in practice, because our offense is good,” he said. “It gives our defense a good look. It’s really important when a team is driving to be able to shut them down.”
Through three games this season, the Warriors have been nearly unstoppable, and the impact of the defense is a huge reason why.
“It helps their confidence. Last week we played Wellsboro, who I think is one of the better teams in the NTL, and we were able to shut them out,” Sechrist said. “I think the confidence the whole team has when the defense is rolling helps everything to follow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.