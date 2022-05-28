SHIPPENSBURG — On a day filled with rain delays, upsets and standout performances, Bradford County athletes had an outstanding day at the PIAA Track and Field Championships Friday in Shippensburg.
The day went about as well as the Troy Trojans could’ve asked for. They had two athletes in action Friday, and both of them qualified for Saturday’s finals.
Anneliese Getola continued her cinderella senior season by qualifying for the 100 meter dash finals. Getola’s second-place finish in a time of 12.77 seconds missed out on automatically qualifying from her heat, as she needed to win it, but her time was the fastest non-winning time in the preliminaries and she will be seeded fifth in today’s championship.
Getola battled nerves Friday, but now all she needs to guarantee herself her first state track medal is to finish the race today, and she was excited about her first race in the state track meet.
“I was extremely nervous,” Getola said. “But, honestly, I felt better than I did at districts. I feel like, for this meet, I’m just trying to beat myself again.”
Her teammate Dustin Hagin is not new to the state track meet, as he’s a returning medalist in the 110-meter hurdles. Hagin, who will also compete in the triple jump tomorrow where he has a good shot to medal, rolled through the preliminaries, qualifying fourth with a time of 15.51.
“Making finals definitely makes me happy. I’ll definitely give it my all in the finals, but I’m happy to know that at least I’ll medal,” Hagin said.
Porschia Bennett wasn’t the only Towanda Black Knight in Shippensburg, as she joined teammates Eliza Fowler, Kelsea Allen-Smith and Anna Dunn in the 4x400 relay. They kept the good times rolling for the area, as they qualified for today’s finals in sixth place with a time of 4:04.
“I knew we could do it, I just knew we had it in us to do it,” Kelsea Allen-Smith said. “If we could get a chance to get up next to them, even just try to stick with them, even if we can’t get by them, just to keep or stay right on their shoulder.”
Bennett, who ran a blazing opening leg of 58.79, still had those state-meet nerves, despite her earlier gold in the high jump.
“I was very nervous getting in the blocks. I just tried to stay with the person who was in front of me, and then just push at the end,” Bennett said.
Anna Dunn competed individually in the 400 meters, taking 11th with a time of 59.85.
Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron was a returnee to the state meet this year after his sixth-place long jump finish last year, and he improved on that finish by taking fourth at this year’s meet with a jump of 22-feet-1-inch.
“It’s a great feeling,” Cameron said. “It’s all I really wanted. I wanted to go back-to-back, and I’m back here. It’s a great feeling.”
Cameron, who was in a car accident in March, had a long road back and missed most of the season — but he came on strong at the end.
“Coming back from my accident was really emotional for me,” the senior said. “It was a hard journey, and I’m just happy I was able to come back.”
Olivia Haley also competed for Wyalusing. She took 14th in a time of 1:00.4.
Rounding out area competitors was Dan Seeley. The senior discus thrower from Northeast Bradford got on the medal stand. He took seventh with a throw of 151-feet even.
Seeley fell just a few feet short of the Northeast Bradford record, something that’s been a goal of his, but was still happy to walk out with a medal.
“It feels good,” Seeley said about getting on the podium. “I was just a little disappointed I didn’t get the school record.”
