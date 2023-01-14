Strong first half leads Wellsboro over Wyalusing

Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar battles for a rebound during Friday’s game against Wellsboro.

 Photo Provided

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams dropped their eighth consecutive contest on Friday as the Wellsboro Hornets used a strong first half to pick up a 41-25 road win.

Wellsboro got off to a fast start and never looked back as they cruised into halftime with a 25-11 lead.