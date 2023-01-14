Strong first half leads Wellsboro over Wyalusing

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams dropped their eighth consecutive contest on Friday as the Wellsboro Hornets used a strong first half to pick up a 41-25 road win.
Wellsboro got off to a fast start and never looked back as they cruised into halftime with a 25-11 lead.
The Rams made up some ground in the third quarter, winning the frame 7-5, but it wasn’t enough as Wellsboro turned things back up in the fourth to close things out with a 16-point win.
The Rams’ offense struggled, only netting 25 points, but were led by Blake Morningstar who netted a game-high 15 points.
Parker Petlock added four points, while Trehnon Hugo, Nick Vanderpool, and Thomas Oliver all added two points.
Wyalusing will look to snap their losing streak next Tuesday when they travel to take on the 2-9 Williamson Warriors at 7:30 p.m.
LIBERTY — After a slow start for the Northeast Bradford Panthers basketball team, they cranked things up in the second quarter and used their momentum to propel them to a 54-41 win in a crucial NTL Small School matchup.
Liberty would hold an edge of 13-7 after the first quarter, but NEB would fire back in the second with 19 points including three triples to flip the script and give them a 26-23 lead at the break.
The Panthers’ offense continued to roll in the second half and they used a 14-6 third to give them a double-digit lead heading into the fourth.
NEB showcased balanced scoring in the victory, with seven players getting on the board and three going over double-digits in the effort.
Josh Stanton led the charge with 13 points, while Drew Beers added 12 points and knocked down two triples.
Brayden Miller also added 10 points and knocked down a three-pointer of his own.
Cooper Brown netted six points, Caden McPherson added five points, Joe Stanton added four points, and Dillon Donnelly added a three-pointer.
NEB, who sits at 5-5, still are within striking distance of the NTL Small School standing leaders and will look to continue their strong play when they welcome in Athens on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
