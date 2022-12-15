CANTON — The Towanda Black Knights used a strong fourth quarter to take down the host Canton Warriors 59-53 in an NTL boys basketball contest on Wednesday night.
The game was tied 22-22 at halftime before the Warriors outscored Towanda 17-16 in the third to take a one-point lead into the final frame.
In that final eight minutes, the Black Knights went on a 21-14 run to grab the road victory.
Leading the way in the fourth for Towanda were seniors Elias Shrawder, who scored five of his team-high 17 points, and Justin Schoonover, who scored seven of his 13 total points.
Towanda used the long ball in the second half with Shrawder hitting two of his three 3-pointers and Lambert making both of his threes in the final two quarters. The Black Knights also used the charity stripe to their advantage, making 17 of 24 foul shots.
“As a team, I think we were a lot stronger with the basketball (in the second half) and we ultimately were more decisive,” said Towanda coach Landon Henry. “I think that seniors Elias Shrawder and Justin Schoonover really helped us on the offensive end, and Logan Lambert was really shot-ready on the perimeter and ready to make plays. And then it was ultimately just guys stepping up and making free throws to seal the win.”
The Black Knights would also get 13 points from Logan Lambert, while Grady Flynn added 10 points and Jack Tavani rounded out Towanda’s scoring with six points.
Henry was proud of his team’s performance in a tough road environment.
“I mean any time we step on the road we know that we have to bring a different type of demeanor about ourselves. I feel like we handled that with maturity and we hope to continue to do so,” Henry said.
Canton’s Weston Bellows led all scorers with 19 points. Kyle Kapichok added 15 points and Ben Fitch chipped in 12 in the loss.
Coach Henry had plenty of praise for the Warriors’ effort.
“Coach (Brock) Kitchen does a great job. They just got done with the football season, and you can see how hard they play,” Henry said. “They’re going to be a tough team to beat this year just because of how hard they play, and they’re a group that plays together.”
Weather permitting, Canton will host Northeast Bradford and Towanda will play Mifflinburg in the Muncy Tournament on Friday night.
LIBERTY — The visiting Athens Wildcats got 13 points from Xavier Watson and 12 from Korey Miller as they cruised to a win over North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday night.
Athens would also get 11 points from Mason Lister, while Carson Smith added seven and Jase Babcock chipped in five.
Luke Horton and Kolsen Keathley both added four points, Connor Mosher and Lucas Kraft had three apiece, and Chris Mitchell rounded out the scoring with two points.
Liberty was led by Derek Litzelman with 15 points.
Athens will host Wellsboro on Friday night.
