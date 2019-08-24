TOWANDA — Coming into 2019 the Canton coaching staff made it a point to be able to run the ball.
That progress showed on Friday as the Warriors ran for 258 yards — 153 of them in the first half — en route to a 40-6 win over Towanda in NTL Division-I football action.
“That’s something that we’ve been working really hard on,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said about their rushing attack. “That’s something we knew if we wanted to finish it this year we needed to be able to run the ball.”
Canton relied on three main backs — quarterback Uriah Baillie, Carson Stiner and Owen Wesneski — who found holes to run through all night. Stiner led the way with 99 yards and two touchdowns on 12 touches, newcomer Wesneski had 85 yards on 11 carries and Baillie finished with 81 yards and two scores on 18 runs.
“Our offensive line really stepped up this week,” said Baillie.
Baillie wasn’t as consistent through the air — 7-for-13 for 168 yards with one touchdown and one pick — but finished on a high note as he hit Ben Knapp for a 65-yard scoring strike to end his night.
“I was getting down on my self after that missed touchdown,” Baillie said, mentioning him missing Knapp earlier in the game. “That long fade touchdown really helped me.”
Knapp finished with 142 yards on four catches.
Defensively, Canton held the Knights to under 200 yards of total offense and 81 yards on the ground — much of that coming late in the fourth when the game was decided.
Defensive lineman Keegan Nelson and linebacker Garrett Storch did a good setting the tone on that side. Nelson made some big tackles for loss in the Towanda backfield during the first half while Storch did a good job tackling in space — important when facing a slippery quarterback like Tanner Kunkle.
“Both those guys picked it up and played really good defensive ball games,” said Sechrist. “That’s what we need. If we’re a little weak on the back end we need pressure on the quarterback.”
The highlights for Towanda were few as they struggled to make their in the trenches on both sides of the ball. They had a couple big plays late in the first half to score while in the opening drive of the second half they moved the ball into Canton territory, only to see their drive sputter.
Kunkle finished the game with 29 yards rushing on 13 carries. If total yards run we’re counted, not just yards gained or loss, he was have easily finished with over 100 as he was scrambling left and right to try to make something happen for most of the game.
Rhyan West led Towanda in rushing with 30 yards on six carries — all in the fourth quarter.
Through the air Kunkle was 7-for-15 for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He hit four different targets — led by Haven Benjamin-Fee’s 66 yards on two catches.
“We worked really hard to try and contain Kunkle,” mentioned Baillie. “He’s one of their big threats.”
The Warriors took the opening kick-off and wasted no time, marching down the field as they scored on a 7-play, 56 yard drive that ended with Baillie finding a seam for a 10-yard strike. Knapp added the point after to make it 7-0 with just 2:59 off the clock.
After a Towanda 3-and-out Canton went to work again — this time going 59-yards on four plays for a 7-yard Baillie score.
That was set up by a 64-yard hook up of Baillie to Knapp.
The Knapp kick was good and the Warriors led 14-0 with 6:01 left in the quarter.
“This is our first year doing no huddle and we did no huddle right from the get go,” Baillie explained. “We conditioned a lot to get into no huddle shape and we scored from no huddle the first two possessions.”
Towanda went 3-and-out on their second drive, giving the ball back to Canton on the Knight 38-yard line.
The Black Knight defense stiffened, though, forcing a turnover on downs as they stopped the Warriors on the 19-yard line.
On Towanda’s third drive they got a first down — Kunkle scampered his way for 15 yards on third-and-3 — but were forced to punt for the third straight possession.
Starting on their own 31-yard line Canton continued to pound the ball, putting together a 12-play scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard punch from Stiner.
The Warriors ran the ball 10 times that drive, gaining 53 yards.
On the ensuing possession Towanda once again punted but finally got the break they needed on Canton’s fifth possession.
Baillie went looking deep but was hit as he threw. The ball came out like a wounded duck and fell into the arms of Mason Hartmann for the pick.
On Towanda’s second play from scrimmage Kunkle hit Benjamin-Fee for a 51-yard gain down to the Canton 9-yard line. Two plays later Kunkle found Trent Kithcart for a 9-yard strike to get the Knights on the board.
The point after was blocked but Towanda had momentum as they went into the half down 21-9.
The Knights received the opening kick off of the second half and started where they left off. Kunkle hit Ethan Sparrow for a 14-yard pass and first down followed by Jyshaire Robinson getting back to back runs of five yards to garner another first down.
Things sputtered out — Towanda had a net of minus two yards over their next three plays — and were forced to punt.
That punt was blocked and Canton took over on the Knight 39-yard line.
Seven plays later Stiner ran it up the gut for a 20-yard score, putting Canton up 28-6 after the Knapp point after with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
After another Towanda punt Canton got the ball at their 17. They used three straight runs out to the 35 yard line where Baillie hit Knapp on a jump ball. The 6-foot, 5-inch Knapp came down with it and ran to the end zone.
His kick was no good but Canton led 34-6 with 2:00 left in the third.
The final Warrior score came in the fourth as Cooper Kitchen finished off a 7-play, 46 yard drive with an 8-yard run. The kick was blocked but with 7:58 left Canton led 40-6 and the second string for both teams finished the game.
It wasn’t a flawless performance for Canton — they finished with five penalties for 50 yards — but they will definitely take a win like this to start the season.
“Way too many penalties and mental mistakes,” said Sechrist. “But I told the guys that’s going to happen week one. We just can’t do it again. We had a lot of young kids out there and some times the Friday Night Lights are a little brighter than a junior high game.”
