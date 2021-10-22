Strong line, talented skill players lead Troy rushing attack

TROY — A successful rushing attack needs two things: A strong offensive line and some athletes behind them to hit the hole and rack up yards.
The Troy Trojans certainly have both — and they have proven to be one of the most powerful running teams in District 4 this season.
For most of the year the Troy rushing attack has been a two-headed monster featuring Damien Landon and Clayton Smith. Landon has run for 837 yards and five scores, while Smith had racked up 842 yards and eight touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Smith was injured in the Trojans’ loss to Sayre two weeks ago and will miss the remainder of the season.
While it is heartbreaking news for Smith and will be a big loss for the Trojans, it also provides opportunities for Landon to become the workhorse back and also for junior quarterback Justice Chimics to call his own number more often.
Chimics, who is in his first year as the Trojans’ starting QB, believes he has learned a lot over the first eight weeks of the season.
“I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned how to read defenses a lot better,” said Chimics. “It’s easy when the line makes your job a lot easier than it should be, and my line has been phenomenal.”
Chimics’ opinion of his offensive line is backed up by stats — and anyone who has seen the Trojans play will agree.
One of the leaders on the Troy O-line is senior Eli Crane. The 5-foot-9, 250-pound center explained that for the Trojans it’s a source of pride to be a part of the offensive line.
“We take pride in that. As a line, we never do things or say things that’s our own, we do it as a group. We are never selfish with each other, always try to do things as a team and be one group,” said Crane.
And the fact that the Trojans run the ball over 90 percent of the time is something that Crane is grateful for.
“I love run blocking. At the end of the day, when you’re run blocking it’s whoever wants it more and whoever put more work in the weight room,” Crane said.
While offensive linemen don’t get their name in the newspaper that much, for Crane and the Trojans’ O-line, watching their teammates bust through holes and into the open field is reward enough.
“It’s great. It feels rewarding to see those guys put up those type of numbers and it just feels good to have all that hard work pay off,” said Crane.
For Chimics or any quarterback for that matter, having a great offensive line is a blessing.
“It makes you feel safer. They block a lot better than any NTL team,” Chimics said.
The Troy QB also knows how lucky he is to have athletes like Landon in the backfield with him.
“It’s easy to trust them. You can always depend on them getting the extra yard. Damien runs hard, and we’re filling in some more spots with Clayton (hurt) and we have faith in them,” said Chimics, who will also be handing the ball off to Cody Johnston and Charles Oldroyd with Smith out.
Chimics is excited to have an opportunity for an expanded role in the offense as the season heads down the stretch — and he believes he has made improvements each week.
“I’ve improved a lot. Like I said, I’m seeing the defense a lot better than I have (in the past) and I feel like I’ve gotten quicker as the games have went on,” said Chimics, who ran for a score last week against Towanda.
Troy improved to 6-2 with the win over Towanda last week and will face Wyalusing tonight before heading to Canton for the Old Shoe game in Week 10. While the showdown against the rival Warriors is on everyone’s mind, the Trojans understand they need to stay focused on the Rams.
“We just play this game like it’s our last. We play as hard as we would in any other game. It makes it easier to focus,” Chimics said.
If they are able to keep that focus, the Trojans know that all of their goals are still in front of them.
“District championship and, if we can, states. We’re going for it all,” said Chimics.
“I see us going into December and not stopping until we find a team that can stop us,” Crane added.
No matter what happens over the next few weeks, for seniors like Crane, it’s all about soaking it all in before they head off to their next stop in life.
“(I’m) not trying to take moments for granted and just trying to enjoy this time while I still have it,” Crane said.
