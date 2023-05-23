WILLIAMSPORT — Northeast Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch had an outstanding performance at the 2023 District IV Class AA Track and Field Championships on Saturday as she won one event and qualified for states in another.

Laudermilch put together a personal-best time of 11:06.66 to win the gold in the 3,200-meter run. Later in the day, the NEB standout placed third with a state-qualifying time of 5:15.63 in the 1,600.