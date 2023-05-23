WILLIAMSPORT — Northeast Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch had an outstanding performance at the 2023 District IV Class AA Track and Field Championships on Saturday as she won one event and qualified for states in another.
Laudermilch put together a personal-best time of 11:06.66 to win the gold in the 3,200-meter run. Later in the day, the NEB standout placed third with a state-qualifying time of 5:15.63 in the 1,600.
“I just feel really blessed. It’s been a long ride coming here, it was a long journey. I just feel so blessed by God — he gave me ability to have a good race, he gave me so much strength today,” said Laudermilch.
In the 3,200, Laudermilch had a strategy of holding back early and then kicking it up a notch down the stretch.
“I had the mile later today so that was my mindset,” she said. “Conserve as much as I can. I tried to run with God, which means listening to his voice as I run. I really just felt like him giving me the strength, and I just felt the guidance as I make my move, or don’t make my move. I just listen to my coaches, get a feel for how it’s playing out, and do my best.”
Laudermilch sat behind Bloomsburg’s Maizy Aikey and Athens’ Sara Bronson, but then, with two laps to go, it was her and Bronson that broke away from the field.
The NEB runner would pull away from Bronson in the final 200 meters for the victory.
“I didn’t really know if I had it in me. I didn’t know where my legs were at so I took it,” Laudermilch said.
Laudermilch also placed sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:25.71.
Also for NEB, Anaiah Kolsear took fourth in the 3,200 with a personal best time of 12:16.36. Emma Neuber took seventh in the shot put with a throw of 32-feet, 1 1/2 inches, while also finishing in 14th in the javelin.
Lilah Hughes just missed out on a medal in the 800, finishing ninth with a time of 2:27.36.
NEB’s 1,600 relay was 13th and their 400 relay was 14th.
Towanda had an outstanding showing at the district meet with two relays and one individual qualifying for states.
The Knights’ 1,600 relay team of Anna Dunn, Kelsea Allen-Smith, Kelci Carle and Eliza Fowler will be making a return trip to states.
The relay team finished in second place with a time of 4:04.52, which was just .30 seconds off a school record.
The same group qualified for states in the 400 relay with a fourth-place finish in 50.61 seconds.
The Lady Knights were thrilled to hit the state time in the 400 relay.
“It’s so exciting. I knew we had a chance to do it, and I’m glad we made it. I’m glad that I get to run it with my friends again,” Dunn said.
Dunn also placed third in the 400 meters as she ran a state-qualifying time of 59.62 seconds.
Carle brought home a medal in the 100 hurdles, taking fifth with a time of 16.77 seconds.
Also for Towanda, Marisa Wise was 14th in the high jump.
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley took home the District IV title in the 400 meters on Saturday with a season-best time of 59.26 seconds.
“It feels really great,” said Haley. “It was scary coming into the meet, not running a sub-60, and obviously having (Towanda’s Anna Dunn) in front of me, but it feels really, really great.”
A week earlier, Dunn had pulled away for the title in the final 100 meters at the NTL Championships. This time, it would be Haley hitting another gear down the stretch.
“I was working on my endurance for this past week. I was running a lot, finishing out strong,” Haley said.
For Haley, getting the win and punching her ticket to states was a relief.
“It was very relieving,” she said. “I was very anxious about making it and not making it, but I’m so thankful I was able to make it with my coaches and my teammates, and my family helping me.”
Haley also placed fifth in the 100 meters in 12.82 seconds and seventh in the 200 in 26.64 seconds.
Also for Wyalusing, Hannah Ely just missed out on a trip to states as she took third in the triple jump at 34-feet, 1 1/2 inches.
Ely was sixth in the high jump at 4-feet, 10-inches, while Kassandra Kerin took sixth in the 400 in 1:02.54, Megan King was eighth in the 3,200 in 12:35.34, and Anna Kipp placed 14th in the triple jump.
Wyalusing’s 400 relay was fifth in 41.24 seconds.
Athens’ Sara Bronson is heading to the state meet in Shippensburg after a strong performance on Saturday.
Bronson finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a new personal-best time of 11:13.44 to punch her ticket to states.
“It feels amazing. I’ve been wanting to do it since last year, and now that we changed to (Class AA), it was very realistic. This was my goal all season, so it feels great to get it,” Bronson said.
Over the first mile of the race, Bronson ran alongside Bloomsburg’s Maizy Aikey.
“She was running a good pace. If I stuck to that, I would be able to make it, so I sat right on her,” Bronson said.
Then, with two laps left, Bronson and Laudermilch decided to pick up the pace. Laudermilch would eventually pull away and win the race in 11:06.66.
Bronson would also place sixth in the 1,600 meters in 5:26.19.
Athens freshman Abby Burgess nearly made states in the 100-meter dash, but she came up just short with a third-place finish in 12.72. She missed the state qualifying time by just .02 seconds.
Burgess would also place third in the 200 with a time of 26.35.
The Athens team of Cassy Friend, Emily Henderson, Addy Wheeler and Jenny Ryan placed 10th in the 400 relay in 53.28 seconds.
Also for Athens, Ava Hughes capped off her freshman year with a sixth-place medal in the 3,200 with a time of 12:21.77.
Natalee Watson finished 12th in the shot put with a throw of 33-feet, 9-inches, while Emma Bronson was 15th in the 1,600 in 5:48.96.
The Canton Lady Warriors had several medalists on Saturday, but missed out on a trip to states.
Kendall Kitchen placed fourth in the pole vault at 10-feet even, which was good enough to tie the school record. She also finished eighth in the 200 meters in 27.15 seconds.
Daveian Crowley finished fourth in the 100 in 12.81, while also taking fourth in the 26.42 in the 200 and fifth in the 400 in 1:01.42.
Camille McRoberts placed seventh in the 1,600 in 5:31.16. She also finished eighth in the 800 in 2:27.30.
Alexis McRoberts took 13th in the 300 hurdles.
Canton’s 1,600 relay team was seventh and their 400 relay was 16th.
Troy’s Alyssa Parks had an outstanding day as she brought home a pair of medals.
Parks took fourth in the high jump at 5-feet even, while also taking seventh in the 300 hurdles in 48,65 seconds. She was also 11th in the pole vault.
The Lady Trojans’ 1,600 relay team was ninth, while their 400 relay took 15th.
Caelyn Pine finished 14th in the 200 for Troy.
Sayre’s Rose Shikanga placed 18th in the 300-meter hurdles in 52.66 seconds.
Kait Sutton qualified for districts in three events, but was unable to participate this past weekend.
