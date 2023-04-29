WYALUSING — Muggy weather conditions aside, all seven track and field teams in Bradford County were joined by 23 other squads for the 2023 Lasagna Invite hosted by Wyalusing High School on Friday.

Wyalusing, Athens, Canton, NEB, Sayre, Towanda, Troy as well as nearby Waverly were among the schools in the massive field of teams. Thirty different schools registered — mainly from Pennsylvania, with Waverly the lone New York school in the field — and competed in the variety of track and field events, with the top three finishers in their respective events being awarded medals.