WYALUSING — Muggy weather conditions aside, all seven track and field teams in Bradford County were joined by 23 other squads for the 2023 Lasagna Invite hosted by Wyalusing High School on Friday.
Wyalusing, Athens, Canton, NEB, Sayre, Towanda, Troy as well as nearby Waverly were among the schools in the massive field of teams. Thirty different schools registered — mainly from Pennsylvania, with Waverly the lone New York school in the field — and competed in the variety of track and field events, with the top three finishers in their respective events being awarded medals.
Wyalusing’s girls team finished in third place on the day, garnering 49.5 points, while Towanda’s girls team was just behind the Rams in fourth with 42.5 points. NEB’s girls placed 10th with 34 points.
In the boys meet, Waverly finished third with 77 points, and Troy finished in fifth with 51 points. Wyalusing placed sixth with 46.5 points. Towanda and Canton placed just outside the top ten, with 22.5 points and 21 points, respectively.
With a firm start slated for 3 p.m., the meet took no time getting underway.
The girls 3,200 relay began the track events. Wyalusing’s team of Kassandra Kerin, Kayla Beebe, Riley Porter and Megan King took fourth in the event with a combined time of 10:49.00, finishing just ahead of Waverly’s relay team — made up of Makenzie Olmsted, Mackenzie Chamberlain, Kelsey Ward and Harper Minaker — which finished in fifth with a time of 10:50.57. Troy’s team of Isis Lyon, Lilly Robbins, Natalie Williams and Katie Lackey took seventh place with a time of 12:11.24.
In the ensuing boys 3,200 relay, Troy earned a podium spot, as its team of Lance Heasley, Evan Geer, Hart Houseknecht and Jacob Hinman put together a time of 8:46.85.
The girls 100 meter hurdles followed with Towanda’s Kelci Carle placing third with a time of 17.48. Rose Shikanga of Sayre also finished in the top five spots of the event, completing it in 17.64, good for fifth place. Athens’ Emily Henderson took seventh at 18.22.
Bradford County schools also were represented in the boys 110 meter hurdles, as Troy’s Blake Shedden, Towanda’s Logan Lambert and Wyalusing’s James Rogan placed third through fifth, respectively. Shedden notched a time of 17.44, with Lambert behind him at 17.98. Rogan finished with a time of 18.08, setting a personal best in the process. Ronel Ankam grabbed sixth place for Athens with a time of 18.23 and Austin Smith of Troy took seventh at 18.54.
Athens’ Abby Burgess finished third in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.06, and Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley also made the top five, finishing the event in 13.43 seconds.
Kayleb Bechy of Waverly won the boys 100 meter sprint, doing so in 11.35 seconds. Fellow Wolverine Ralph Johnson took fourth in the event, with a time of 11.51. Athens’ Jaden Wright finished seventh, with a time of 11.91.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch posted a personal best time in the girls 1,600 meter run, finishing in 5:10.25, good enough to claim first for the Panthers in the event. NEB’s Anaiah Kolesar also set a personal best, taking seventh place at 5:34.91. Creed Dewing grabbed seventh for NEB in the boys event with a personal-best time of 4:40.99.
Laudermilch also set a new best in the 3,200 run, taking first with a time of 11:28.20. Athens’ Sara Bronson took second, with a time of 11:32.93. Kolesar placed sixth with a personal-best 12:25.69. Dewing placed eighth in the boys event, also setting a new best at 10:29.26.
In the girls 400 meter relay, Towanda’s team of Kelsea Allen-Smith, Eliza Fowler, Carle and Anna Dunn just edged out Wyalusing squad of Kerin, Hannah Ely, Layla Botts and Haley, as the teams finished in 51.59 seconds and 51.98 seconds, respectively. Waverly’s relay — Abby Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Allison Barrett and Kennedy Westbrook — placed fifth in the event at 53.55. Athens’ team of Henderson, Abbie Panek, Cassy Friend and Jenny Ryan finished in seventh with a time of 54.25.
Bechy and Johnson joined Jerrell Sackett and Micah Chandler to take first for Waverly in the boys 400 meter relay, with a time of 43.35. Wyalusing and Troy placed fourth and fifth, with times of 45.49 and 45.86. The Rams team was made up of Alex and Ayden Hunsinger, Dylan Johns and Joey Gonsauls, while Troy’s consisted of Kael Millard, Ben Warburton, Colin Loveland and Heasley.
In the 800 meter run, Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey placed seventh, with a personal-best 2:08.19 time.
Wyalusing’s Johns also won the high jump with a height of six-feet, while teammate Ethan Lewis placed fifth in a tie with Towanda’s Mitchell Mosier at 5-4. Wyalusing’s Ely placed second in the girls high jump, with a top height of 4-8. Alyssa Parks finished in a tie for third with a 4-6.
Marine Maynard set a personal best for Towanda in the pole vault with a height of 7-6, good for fifth place. Parks took seventh for Troy at 7-6, and Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton finished in eighth at 7 feet. Payton Fravel also set a personal best in the boys’ event, placing second with a height of 11-6. Mosier placed fourth for the Black Knights at 11 feet, and Jonathan Earle of Wyalusing took fifth, with a new personal best, 9-6.
Towanda’s Dunn claimed the top spot in the 400 meter sprint with a time of 1:00.48, just beating Wyalusing’s Haley who placed second at 1:01.05. Daveian Crowley of Canton finished fifth with a time of 1:02.34. Burgess took seventh for the Wildcats with a best time of 1:03.01.
Hinman placed second in the boys 400 meter sprint for the Trojans, doing so in 52.31 seconds. That time set a new personal best for Hinman. Waverly’s Treyton Moore took fourth, finishing with a time of 53.52. Heasley joined teammate Hinman in the top eight, placing seventh with a new-best time of 54.87.
In the 300 meter hurdles, the Wolverines’ Chandler won on the boys side, setting a personal best with a time of 41.04, narrowly claiming first by just three-hundredths of a second between him and the second place finisher. NEB’s Aiden Kapr finished in fifth and also set a new personal record, with a time of 44.34. Ankam took sixth for Athens with a time of 44.74. Parks finished eighth for Troy on the girls side with a time of 52.69.
Athens’ Burgess took second in the 200 meter sprint, finishing in 27.13 seconds. Crowley was behind her in third for the Warriors, with a time of 27.63. Wyalusing’s Haley placed fifth at 27.98.
Waverly’s Sackett won on the boys side, with a new-best time of 23.09 seconds and his teammate Johnson placed second at 23.40. Hinman grabbed fifth place for Troy with a personal-best time of 23.95. Wright finished sixth for the Wildcats with a time of 24.04.
In the girls 1,600 meter relay, Towanda’s Allen-Smith, Fowler, Carle and Dunn took first at 4:12.55. Canton’s team of Crowley, Kendall Kitchen, Alexis and Camille McRoberts took fourth with a time of 4:24.95. Waverly’s squad of Knolles, Garrity, Ward and Westbrook finished sixth at 4:28.04.
Waverly’s boys team of Chandler, Sackett, Oscar Williams and Treyton Moore placed first in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:32.28. Troy’s team of Heasley, Geer, Mason Wulff and Hinman placed sixth at 3:44.07, and Wyalusing’s squad of the Hunsingers, Johns and Fuhrey placed seventh at 3:45.
Wyalusing’s Ely grabbed second in the girls long jump with a personal best of 16-9.25. Troy’s Loveland placed fourth on the boys side with a distance of 19-11. Treyton Moore of Waverly grabbed eighth with a personal best 18-10.5.
In the field events, Kyle Kapichok placed second for Canton in the boys discus, securing a mark of 133-8. Jacob Palfreyman of Wyalusing placed third, throwing the discus 124. Anthony Asbury (120-9) and William Colton (120-2) finished fourth and fifth for the Warriors. Josh Martin (120-1) finished sixth for Athens.
Emma Neuber of NEB and Emma Pernaselli of Athens placed fourth and fifth in the girls javelin throw, with distances of 86-10 and 86-9, respectively. Athens’ Martin took fourth in the boys’ event, with a distance of 135-9.
Palfreyman won the shot put for the Rams, setting a new best with a distance of 46-2. Avery Sens earned the fifth spot for Troy, throwing a distance of 41-7. Colton took sixth for Canton with 39-8 and teammate Rian Eberly finished in eighth with a distance of 39-4.50. Neuber set a new personal best of 31-9.50, placing fifth for NEB on the girls side.
Towanda’s Lambert won the boys triple jump with a new-best 43-.5, while Troy’s Loveland placed second at 40-2.5. Ayden Hunsinger finished eighth with a distance of 37-3.
On the girls side, Ely placed seventh with a distance of 31-5 and teammate Anna Kipp finished eighth at 31-1.25.
