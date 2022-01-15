Strong start leads Wyalusing over Sayre

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing boys basketball team jumped out to a 24-8 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back in a 68-37 win over Sayre in Northern Tier League play on Friday night.
The Rams outscored Sayre 19-11 in the second to take a 24-point lead into the break. They would extend that advantage in the second half on their way to a 31-point victory.
Blake Morningstar led the way for the Rams as he finished with 21 points.
Wyalusing would also get 12 points from Grady Cobb, while Kashawn Cameron and Isaiah Way finished with 11 points each in the win.
Abram Bennett added five points and Nolan Oswald chipped in four for the host Rams.
The Redskins would get a game-high 24 points from Dom Fabbri. Kannon VanDuzer added six points, while Josh Arnold, Nick Pellicano and Donovan Wynn had two each and Zack Garrity hit one free throw.
Sayre is set to visit Sullivan County on Monday, while Wyalusing will host Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday.
