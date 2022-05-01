ATHENS — Athens cruised in the second half of their “Battle at the Border” doubleheader, defeating Tioga Center in five innings, 10-0.
Cameron Sullivan started the game on the mound for Athens and kept Tioga Center at bay for four innings. He retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced, striking out four of them.
His head coach, Charlie Havens, lauded his performance. “All over the strike zone. Pounded the strike zone all day today. Worked fast. That was Cam Sullivan at his best today.”
Meanwhile, the Athens bats feasted on Tioga pitching. Havens noted the similarities between Tioga’s pitching and Troy’s from the night before. “Very similar to last night. We had really good swings. Man we came out on fire, really good at-bats at the plate.”
Leadoff man Karter Rude primed the flames with his first at bat. He launched a ball to the left field fence for a double. Seven of his teammates reached base, and five scored, before Tioga got the first out. The out was a fly ball to centerfield that still scored a run. Athens put up eight runs in the bottom of the first.
Tioga adjusted and stymied the Athens’ attack after the first. But Athens squeaked a run across in the bottom of the third and again in the fifth to end the game.
Rude finished the game with three hits. Cameron Sullivan, Mason Lister, Lucas Kraft and Kaden Setzer each had two hits in the game for Athens.
Troy Rosenbloom replaced Sullivan on the hill for the fifth inning. Rosenbloom struck out one and did not allow a run to score.
Shea Bailey, Drew Macumber and Karson Sindoni each picked up a hit for Tioga. Bailey, Macumber and Casey Stoughton split pitching duties.
Tioga heads to Groton for a league game on Monday.
Havens is optimistic about how his Wildcats are playing. “Recently we’ve been playing pretty good ball. We dug ourselves a hole at the beginning of the season so we knew we were going to have to fight back. We talked about making sure we are playing our best ball here at the end of the season. I think we are.”
Athens will be tested with upcoming games hosting Wyalusing on Monday and traveling to Wellsboro on Tuesday
